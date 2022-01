Already an expensive mistake, fines for striking a covered bridge in Lyndon, Vt., are now up as much as threefold. During a recent Lyndon Selectboard meeting, town officials agreed to increase fines for oversize/overweight vehicles striking either of the town’s two covered bridges: Millers’ Run and Chamberlain Mill bridges. Fines are now $5,000 for first offense, $10,000 for second offense and $15,000 for third and subsequent offenses. Previously, fines were $2,000 (first offense), $3,500 (second offense), and $5,000 (third and subsequent offenses).

