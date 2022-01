Psychedelic journey The Artful Escape is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on January 25th, Annapurna Interactive has announced. The game follows the story of Francis Vendetti, a teenage guitar prodigy who is struggling with the idea of living up to the musical legacy of his uncle. On the eve of his first performance, Francis sets off on a journey through opera houses, alien landscapes, and more to inspire his new stage persona.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO