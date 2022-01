Nashville has officially graduated to an echelon of affordable housing stewardship on par with the likes of Indianapolis or Seattle with its first land trust property. The development of the first of 15 planned properties under the city’s community land trust has finally come to fruition at 97 Maury St. Established in 2017, the trust is a product of partnership between Metro Nashville — initiated under the Barry administration by way of the Barnes Housing Trust Fund — and local nonprofit The Housing Fund. Built by Cincinnati developer Messer Construction’s local team, the first established property broke ground in July 2019 as designed by Columbus-based architecture firm Moody Nolan. Both of the Ohio contractors rendered their services on the property pro bono.

