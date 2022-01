The Xbox Series X remains challenging to find for retail price despite the fact it's been out for more than a year. With the pandemic still disrupting supply chains, it's unlikely that the Series X will be readily available any time soon. That said, we still see tend to see multiple restocks per week. And if you're looking for the Xbox Series S, it's been in stock for the last few weeks at major retailers, including Amazon. We even saw the first ever discount on the Series S at Woot, which dropped the price to $280 (it quickly sold out).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO