State police investigate crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of I-91 north in Rocky Hill was closed due to a crash Thursday afternoon. It has since reopened.

State police said the highway was closed between the Exit 22 off-ramp and the Route 9 north entrance ramp as they investigated the crash.

Serious injuries were reported, according to state police.

