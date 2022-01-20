State police investigate crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of I-91 north in Rocky Hill was closed due to a crash Thursday afternoon. It has since reopened.
State police said the highway was closed between the Exit 22 off-ramp and the Route 9 north entrance ramp as they investigated the crash.
Serious injuries were reported, according to state police.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.
