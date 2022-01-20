ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news LIVE: Rangers & Celtic latest as O’Riley medical passed, Souttar latest, Hearts & Livingston moves update

By Alan Galindo
 3 days ago
JUST like that we’re into the final stretch of the January transfer window with just a week and a half remaining for clubs to bolster their squads.

Celtic have been the busiest club so far in the Premiership with four signings to date with J-League trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate and Sligo Rovers ace Johnny Kenny signing on the dotted line. MK Dons youngster Matt O’Riley is also on the verge of a deal after passing his medical.

Rangers’ biggest move of the month is one that might not actually be completed until the summer in the shape of Hearts star John Souttar. Versatile midfielder James Sands arrived from the USA on a long-term loan and striker Cedric Itten is back from his loan stint in the Bundesliga. Nathan Patterson bagged the Ibrox outfit a club record fee in joining Everton earlier this month.

Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and the rest of the Premiership clubs also remain active and one to watch is whether Martin Boyle will explore a life-changing salary offer from Saudi Arabia.

There will be plenty of moves to keep an eye on right across the SPFL – you can follow them all right here in our LIVE blog.

