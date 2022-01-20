ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

How you can turn $1 worth of food stamps into $25 worth of goods with rarely known hack

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Uq7S_0drH35Wo00

A RARELY known food stamp hack can help recipients turn $1 in funds into $25 worth of goods.

Around 42million Americans across the country receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits that help them to buy groceries.

The money is provided through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card, used as a debit card to buy food at authorized retail food stores.

However, recipients are limited on where they can shop for groceries and how much funds they receive through the program.

Recipients looking to stretch every dollar can spend their SNAP bucks buying producing-bearing plants to grow their own food and save money.

In fact, SNAP benefits can be used to purchase vegetable seeds, herbs, fruit trees, tomato plants and vegetable starts.

According to the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service, "The Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 (the Act) states that SNAP households may use SNAP benefits to purchase seeds and plants which produce food for consumption.

"Eligible seeds and plants include vegetable seeds and plants that produce food such as tomato and green pepper plants. Other eligible items include fruit trees, food-producing roots, bushes and bulbs such as asparagus roots and berry bushes.

"Seeds and plants that produce cooking spices are also eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits," the agency states.

The USDA says every $1 that a gardener spends on seeds and fertilizer, they’ll save about $25 worth of food.

The tricky part for food stamp recipients is finding a store that accepts SNAP payments and sells seeds or seedlings.

SNAP recipients should remember that local farmers’ markets and individual sellers may also accept food stamp benefits.

Who can apply for food stamps?

You must apply for SNAP in the state where you currently live.

Each state has a different application form and process.

Generally, SNAP is limited to people with gross incomes up to 130% of the federal poverty line.

This currently starts at $12,880 for a single-person household and increases depending on the family size.

For example, the poverty threshold for a four-person household is $26,500.

You can see poverty guidelines on the US Department of Health website.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 14

Sheshed
3d ago

you can NOT buy fertilizer with food stamps...today world wants fast process microwave foods.....don't see people buying seeds to plant into ground then have to actually take care of that plant.Also ALL seeds are over a $1 a pack so once again the media lies to you....

Reply(1)
9
Mudpaws Voom
2d ago

well I for one will buy seeds and other plants for eating , don't care about fertilizer I know how to compost it's much better and safer than fertilizer .

Reply
9
Related
The US Sun

Where you can use food stamps at low-cost restaurants

THE Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is helping more than 41.5million Americans put food on the table. SNAP is the largest federal nutrition assistance program and now it's allowing some recipients to use their SNAP money at select restaurants. SNAP provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families. The benefits...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stamps#Hack#Nutrition#Americans#Usda
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Food stamps: how to apply and what is the income limit?

MILLIONS of low-income families continue to receive aid to help put food on the table. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps individuals and families by providing monthly benefits which can be used at a variety of approved retailers. The federal program has been helping households facing tough times buy...
MICHIGAN STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps worth up to $1,504 going out in days

Emergency food stamps have been being sent in numerous states throughout the country. Residents in Virginia will see extra food stamps soon. Families with 8 people can see as much as $1,504 in extra SNAP benefits. The Virginia Department of Social Services shared that emergency funds will be given out...
VIRGINIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: What can you spend them on?

Millions of Americans get help by using food stamps, or SNAP benefits, every month. The amount families received increased permanently in Oct. of 2021. The average American receiving the benefits will see about $157 per month, a $36 dollar increase since the pandemic began. Each month recipients are given their...
ADVOCACY
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: How to get a free tablet

Electronics are becoming more common, and now families are getting help with purchasing a tablet. The program, Lifeline, is helping low income working families obtain tablets as well as give discounts on broadband services. The program aims to help people connect with their employers, family, and in some cases have...
HEALTH SERVICES
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Getting extra SNAP benefits in 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has allocated funds to boost food stamps for Americans, but many states aren’t taking advantage of the offer. The SNAP program helps families with a low income to be able to purchase their households food. As the pandemic has continued to go on now...
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Will you see extra $120 per month?

New York State residents eligible for food stamp SNAP benefits will see an additional $120 per month. The temporary increase is 15% was made permanent under the American Rescue Act in Oct. for struggling families. Food stamps are used by Americans struggling to put food on the table for their...
ADVOCACY
Cumberland County Sentinel

More Americans can use food stamps for restaurants

Maryland resident Rhona Reiss began speaking out about gaps in the food stamp program the day she learned it wouldn’t cover rotisserie chicken. Under long-standing federal policy, benefits can’t be used to buy hot or prepared foods — even for older adults like Reiss, who is 77.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
312K+
Followers
5K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy