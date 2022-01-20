Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader have reportedly been dating for an entire year

Image Press Agency

The comedy gods bless this (reported) union.

According to People, Anna Kendrick, 36, and Bill Hader, 43, are a couple.

"Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," an anonymous source told the outlet, while representatives for both Hader and Kendrick declined to comment. "They met years ago. She's hosted 'Saturday Night Live,' and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie." The source added: "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."

Kendrick hosted 'SNL' on April 5, 2014, though Hader ended his eight-year tenure on the iconic sketch comedy series in May 2013. The two co-starred in the 2019 Disney Plus holiday movie "Noelle" — Kendrick as the titular character, Hader as her brother Nick Kringle, which is now awkward in hindsight.

Hader previously married filmmaker Maggie Carey in 2006 before they separated in July 2017, officially filing for divorce that December. The exes share daughters Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7. After that, the three-time Emmy winner briefly dated actress Rachel Bilson before splitting in summer 2020.

As for Kendrick, the one-time Oscar nominee and "Pitch Perfect" star has mostly kept her romantic life private.