Packers' David Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander questionable vs. 49ers

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Both Alexander and Smith, who are dealing with shoulder and back injuries, respectively, returned to practice on Tuesday. The fourth-year cornerback hasn't played since Week 4, while Smith has been out since Week 1.

Alexander recorded 13 tackles, three passes defended and one interception through the first four weeks of the campaign and has totaled 188 tackles, 44 passes defended and five interceptions in 48 career games. Smith — who is in his seventh NFL season and third with the Packers — has posted 227 tackles, 112 quarterback hits and 44.5 sacks in 91 career contests split between the Green Bay and the Baltimore Ravens.

Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury during Week 16 in 2020 that also kept him out of the first 17 contests of the 2021 campaign. The two-time All-Pro offensive tackle made his return to the practice field on Wednesday.

A favorite deep-threat target of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, "MVS" was limited to 11 games during his fourth year in the league. Due in large part to his six missed contests, the 2018 fifth-round draft pick recorded career-lows in receptions (26) and receiving yards (430) in 2021, but he still found the end zone three times through the air.

Turner is in his eighth year in the NFL and third with the Packers. He hasn't played since Week 14 due to a knee injury.