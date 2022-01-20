ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers' David Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander questionable vs. 49ers

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IF48c_0drH2uz300
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Both Alexander and Smith, who are dealing with shoulder and back injuries, respectively, returned to practice on Tuesday. The fourth-year cornerback hasn't played since Week 4, while Smith has been out since Week 1.

Alexander recorded 13 tackles, three passes defended and one interception through the first four weeks of the campaign and has totaled 188 tackles, 44 passes defended and five interceptions in 48 career games. Smith — who is in his seventh NFL season and third with the Packers — has posted 227 tackles, 112 quarterback hits and 44.5 sacks in 91 career contests split between the Green Bay and the Baltimore Ravens.

Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury during Week 16 in 2020 that also kept him out of the first 17 contests of the 2021 campaign. The two-time All-Pro offensive tackle made his return to the practice field on Wednesday.

A favorite deep-threat target of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, "MVS" was limited to 11 games during his fourth year in the league. Due in large part to his six missed contests, the 2018 fifth-round draft pick recorded career-lows in receptions (26) and receiving yards (430) in 2021, but he still found the end zone three times through the air.

Turner is in his eighth year in the NFL and third with the Packers. He hasn't played since Week 14 due to a knee injury.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Three Reasons Packers Will Beat 49ers in NFL Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers is 12-9 as a playoff starter. He’s 0-3 against the San Francisco 49ers, who the Green Bay Packers will host in an NFC divisional playoff game on Saturday night. Here are three reasons why the Packers will earn their first playoff victory over the 49ers in 20...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers activate Za'Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus from IR

The Green Bay Packers defense got a huge boost ahead of their postseason matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. The team activated linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from the injured reserve Friday, making them both available for the Saturday playoff game. Smith, 29, has been out of action since...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers special teams coach Maurice Drayton gets harsh Wikipedia edits

The Green Bay Packers’ horrendous special teams unit cost them in their NFC divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, and that will almost certainly cost Maurice Drayton his job. The Packers’ special teams had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown; a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Billy Turner
49erswebzone

What Steve Young said about Jimmy Garoppolo’s injuries, 49ers’ chances vs. Packers

Jimmy Garoppolo was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, the San Francisco 49ers' second of the week. That's good news for the quarterback's availability against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Not that there was ever any doubt that Garoppolo would play. He is pretty banged up, though. Not only has Garoppolo been dealing with the pain of throwing with a torn ligament in his right thumb, but now, he is dealing with a right shoulder sprain.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Made Official Decision On Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers will have one of his most trusted targets on the field when the Packers host the 49ers this Saturday night. Green Bay activated 31-year-old wideout Randall Cobb off the injured reserve on Thursday. Cobb will indeed play against San Francisco. Rodgers pushed hard for the Packers to acquire...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Has A Strong Warning For Aaron Rodgers

This weekend is the Divisional Round for the NFL Playoffs, and there are some pretty big matchups. In the AFC, we have the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all while the Green Bay Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ embarrassing gaffe on game-ending 49ers FG will piss off Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers lost in absolutely brutal fashion, immediately shifting their attention from chasing a Super Bowl title to trying to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The game-shifting moment of the evening was a special teams play where nobody expected any fireworks to happen. Up one touchdown and punting from their own end zone, the Packers botched a routine punt that was deflected and returned for a touchdown by the San Francisco 49ers defense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#49ers#American Football#Robdemovsky#Turner
The Spun

Look: Weather Forecast For Packers-49ers Game Is Going Viral

We’re just over 24 hours away from the Packers-49ers matchup in the NFL Divisional Round. And the weather forecast isn’t looking too hot. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams looked at tomorrow’s weather report for Green Bay, Wisconsin this morning. The temperature right now is minus-6 – not even accounting for wind chill – and dropping to minus-9 later in the day.
NFL
FanSided

49ers get great injury news heading into playoff matchup vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers got a great bit of injury news prior to their playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers. After the San Francisco 49ers were able to take care of business on the road against Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys as they got a solid win to get their run in the NFL Playoffs started, the 49ers were also able to get some pretty good news before facing the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: 5 things that could prevent the Packers from delivering another Super Bowl trophy to Titletown

It’s easy for me to picture Aaron Rodgers hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. It’s also not difficult to imagine scenarios that extend the franchise’s title drought to 11 seasons, whether that sad ending comes Saturday, next weekend or three weeks from now with Rodgers and Co. on the doorstep of a championship. ...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Appears To Miss Practice Again

Aaron Rodgers may be without one of his weapons in the passing game on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers are finalizing preparations for Saturday’s Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. However, there appears to be some concern about a key offensive player for the Packers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling missed...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Packers Injury News

On Thursday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers announced the game status for those on the injury report. Ahead of a huge game against the San Francisco 49ers, star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is listed as questionable. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, unfortunately, is listed as doubtful for the contest. Getting Bakhtiari...
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers at Packers expert picks, odds: Point spread, total, player props, TV, live stream for divisional round

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are set to go head-to-head Saturday night with the winner set to advance the NFC Championship. This will be the Packers' first taste of the playoffs this year after earning the first-round bye with the No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Niners come into Lambeau Field after a thrilling upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco enters the divisional round as the biggest underdog on the four-game slate, so it'll need to bring its best punch in order to move on.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy