ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Central Texas judge denies motion to dismiss Cecily Aguilar's indictment

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vP4eb_0drH2kP100

A federal judge on Thursday denied a motion to dismiss the 11 count indictment against Cecily Aguilar.

Aguilar is indicted on 11 counts for her involvement in Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen's death. According to an affidavit , Aguilar and Spc. Aaron Robinson dismembered Guillen's body and attempted to burn it after she was bludgeoned to death.

Before Robinson was charged, he fatally shot himself on July 1 as officers attempted to make contact with him.

Lewis Berray Gainor, Aguilar's defense attorney, filed to dismiss the indictment on Sept. 7. According to the motion, Gainor argues that the indictment of Aguilar is lacking because several counts fail to state an offense, specificity, and are "multiplicitous."

Aguilar’s defense lawyers withheld the argument that the court is overcharging Aguilar. The defense also stated that Aguilar's case was, "so unique and different from any other case."

The Waco judge denied the motion to dismiss Aguilar's indictment, the defense is now going to motion to dismiss the other indictment charge -- lying to police.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Hood, TX
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Fort Hood Army Specialist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy