Anthony Del Rio: Success Means Working Hard And Never Giving Up [ Photo ]

While many entrepreneurs have inspiring rags to riches stories, very few of them take place during that person’s teenage years. Anthony Del Rio was just 15 years old when he got kicked out of his house after dropping out of high school. Four years later, he purchased a supercar. Here is a closer look at how he went from barely scraping by to being in the upper echelons of online retailers.

While working two jobs just to make ends meet, business capital was not an option. Anthony Del Rio realized a laptop and an internet connection was all he needed to generate a significant income in the digital age. After reading books on tech topics like cybernetics, this teenager was determined to turn his fate around and make it big.

He turned his attention to the world’s largest e-commerce retailer, Amazon. With a fiery passion and a deep desire to learn more about the mechanics of e-commerce, Del Rio found his calling in dropshipping. From his extensive reading, the up-and-coming entrepreneur knew this was an income opportunity that did not require any significant financial investment and could offer lucrative returns.

“The trick was to find good sellers offering unique products that people would want and to offer these products at attractive prices,” recalls Anthony Del Rio. Just three months after establishing his dropshipping business, Del Rio was able to quit his jobs and focus on his real work. The company began to grow exponentially, and after just seven months, it was bringing in six-figure revenues.

Today, Del Rio owns not only his original e-commerce business but also Steady Ecom LLC., where he instructs others on how to duplicate his success and establish their own dropshipping businesses. To date, Del Rio has had over 3,000 students, with the core of his program being hard work and the right mindset to make it big.

Speaking of making it big, Anthony Del Rio purchased a Lamborghini at the age of 19 through training himself to manage stress and develop his skills every day to remain at the top of his industry. Persistence, hard work, and technology created a new life for Anthony Del Rio, and he has never forgotten his humble beginnings. Nothing was handed to him for free as he fought for everything and earned his success, making it all the more meaningful.