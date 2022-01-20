ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US charges 2nd man in Haitian president's murder

By Richard PIERRIN
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6hve_0drH2e6f00
Activists in Haiti demand justice for slain Haitian president Jovenel Moise /AFP/File

The US Justice Department charged a Haitian-Chilean man Thursday with conspiracy to commit murder for his role in the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise last July.

The charges were unveiled in federal court in Miami against Rodolphe Jaar, 49, after he was arrested in the Dominican Republic and transferred Monday to the United States.

An FBI affidavit filed in the case said that, in an interview in December, Jaar admitted that he had provided guns and ammunition to the group of Colombians who carried out the murder.

On July 7, 2021, the Colombians and others went to the Haitian president's residence and shot him 12 times, killing him.

The plot was allegedly organized by a group of Haiti-based Haitian-American citizens and the Colombians they recruited.

The affidavit said several of the Colombians stayed at a residence "controlled by" Jaar, and that Jaar had taken part in a meeting with a key Haitian-American leader of the plot.

US law is being applied in the case because the plot was coordinated at least in part on US soil, in Florida, by the Haitian-Americans involved.

The affidavit also says the plot began as a plan to just seize and imprison Moise, but less than two weeks before it happened, the plan was changed to murdering him.

Jaar faces a possible sentence of life in prison on the charge of conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death.

He was the second person arrested and charged in the United States in the case.

The first was a retired Colombian soldier, 43-year-old Mario Palacios, who was handed over to the United States in early January.

Both Palacios and Jaar were said to have voluntarily agreed to transfer to the United States after their arrests abroad, rather than going through a formal extradition process.

What ultimately lies behind the plot and who were the masterminds remains unknown to the public.

The Justice Department documents refer to a key figure, a Haitian-American, who is only identified as "Co-conspirator #1."

gma/pmh/mlm

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and was holding hostages before he was shot and killed was demanding the release of 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from where the hostage standoff took place. The suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

The man who authorities say was holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan The woman, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. For the Justice Department which had accused Siddiqui of being an al-Qaida operative, it was a significant conviction in the fight against international extremism. But to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US road tripper's boyfriend confessed to her killing before shooting self: FBI

The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, a social media influencer whose disappearance and death gripped America last year, confessed to her killing in writing before taking his life, the FBI said Friday. Brian Laundrie killed himself with a bullet to the head amid suspicion about his possible role in the young woman's death as the two of them took a cross-country road trip, filming themselves along the way and posting the videos online. His body was found October 20 in a nature reserve in Florida along with some belongings, including a notebook. "A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petitoâs death," the FBI said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bradenton Herald

Jamaica apprehends former Haitian senator in President Moïse’s assassination

A former Haitian politician described by police as driven by his “fierce will to kill” President Jovenel Moïse has been apprehended. John Joël Joseph, a former Haitian senator and one of several assassination suspects who had remained at large, is being detained in Jamaica after being arrested Friday in rural St. Elizabeth parish.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Haitian#Murder#Us Justice Department#Fbi#Colombians
AFP

New arrests, but even more unanswered questions over Haitian president's slaying

More than six months after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated by a hit squad of mercenaries, there have been a flurry of arrests of suspects in different countries, but the motive for the crime and its sponsors remain unknown. And the investigation in Port-au-Prince itself seems to have stalled, illustrating serious dysfunction in the judicial system of the impoverished Caribbean country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The United States...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Mexican Crime Organization Kills Mayor 10 Days After Being Sworn Into Office

A crime organization in Mexico is claiming responsibility for the murder of the newly sworn-in mayor of Xoxocotla, according to the Daily Mail. Mayor Benjamin Lopez Palacios was shot and killed at his home in Xoxocotla, a municipality located in the south-central state of Morelos. Palacios was sworn into office just 10 days before his assassination, which an unidentified organized crime group in Mexico claimed responsibility for.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Three women accused of ‘viciously’ beating JFK Airport worker with his own radio

Three women have been arrested and two airport workers hospitalised after a vicious assault at John F Kennedy Airport.Jordan Nixon and Janessa Torres, both 21, and Johara Zavala, 44, have been charged with brutally beating a gate agent and security guard at the busy New York airport last September – including with the guard’s own radio.“As alleged, the defendants viciously assaulted an airline security officer by beating him to the floor with his radio and then kicking and punching him in the face and body while he was down,” US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “This Office...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crumbleys withdrew cash, sold horses and bought burner phones after discovering son was mass-shooting suspect

The parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley withdrew cash, sold their horses, and bought four burner phones after finding out about their son’s actions. Jennifer and James Crumbley were taken into custody on 4 December in a warehouse in Detroit following the Oxford High School shooting on 30 November that left four students dead. During a bond hearing on Friday, a detailed account of the parents’ actions was shared as District Court Judge Julie Nicholson denied their lawyers’ request to lower their $500,000 bonds to $100,000 each, according to The Detroit News. They are both jailed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Irish police arrest 2nd man in teacher's murder probe

LONDON (AP) — Police in Ireland said Wednesday they have arrested a second man as part of the investigation into the killing of a 23-year-old schoolteacher. Police said the suspect, who is in his 30s, was being questioned at a police station in relation to the potential withholding of information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Irishman faces 20 years jail for 'assault' on NY flight

An Irishman who refused to wear a Covid mask during a flight from Dublin to New York and exposed his rear end to a flight attendant faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of assault, the Justice Department said Friday. Shane McInerney, 29 and from Galway, is alleged to have behaved this way on a Delta Airlines flight on January 7. He appeared before a judge in New York a week later and was charged with "intentionally assaulting and intimidating a member of a flight crew," according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday. It said the suspect repeatedly refused to wear a mask, threw a beverage can and hit a passenger in the head, and "pulled down his pants and underwear and mooned a flight attendant and passengers."
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy