Green Bay's Preble High School and Edison Middle School move to virtual learning temporarily

Beginning Friday, Preble High School and Edison Middle School in Green Bay will move to virtual learning temporarily.

The Green Bay Area Public School District said the two schools will continue virtual learning through Tuesday, January 25.

Lori Blakeslee, Director of Communications and Public Relations for the district, said the move to virtual learning was due to a critical staff shortage.

Blakeslee said in a statement that Friday will be an independent learning day for students. Teachers will be contacting families and students regarding virtual instruction for January 24 and 25. Students will be bringing home their materials. If a student was not in school Thursday they may come to the school office Friday to pick up their materials.

Meal pick-up will be available for the three virtual learning days:

Edison, Door #7, 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Preble, Food Service window, 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Scheduled co-curricular activities will still occur, the school district says, unless otherwise communicated.

If the staff shortage is not resolved by Tuesday, the school district will notify families by 9:00 p.m. if virtual instruction will continue for the next day.