ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay's Preble High School and Edison Middle School move to virtual learning temporarily

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUaAR_0drH2dDw00

Beginning Friday, Preble High School and Edison Middle School in Green Bay will move to virtual learning temporarily.

The Green Bay Area Public School District said the two schools will continue virtual learning through Tuesday, January 25.

Lori Blakeslee, Director of Communications and Public Relations for the district, said the move to virtual learning was due to a critical staff shortage.

Blakeslee said in a statement that Friday will be an independent learning day for students. Teachers will be contacting families and students regarding virtual instruction for January 24 and 25. Students will be bringing home their materials. If a student was not in school Thursday they may come to the school office Friday to pick up their materials.

Meal pick-up will be available for the three virtual learning days:

Edison, Door #7, 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Preble, Food Service window, 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Scheduled co-curricular activities will still occur, the school district says, unless otherwise communicated.

If the staff shortage is not resolved by Tuesday, the school district will notify families by 9:00 p.m. if virtual instruction will continue for the next day.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy