Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ To Come In As Longest-Ever Pic On Caped Crusader At Nearly Three-Hour Runtime

By Matt Grobar
 2 days ago
Matt Reeves ’ upcoming film The Batman , starring Robert Pattinson , will be the longest Dark Knight pic in history at a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes, Deadline has confirmed. The news first surfaced as the film received its PG-13 rating from the MPAA.

Set for release in the U.S. on March 4, The Batman is also one of the longest superhero films in history, boasting eight minutes’ worth of credits alone. It follows Avengers: Endgame , which came in at three hours and one minute, as the longest to hit theaters. And while Zack Snyder’s Justice League went straight to HBO Max last March, it’s the longest overall, at a runtime of four hours and two minutes.

The past Batman films closest to Reeves’ in length are Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises (two hours, 45 minutes), The Dark Knight (two hours, 32 minutes) and Batman Begins (two hours, 20 minutes), and Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice , which came in at the same length as the first Dark Knight .

The latest Batman film from Warner Bros . and DC picks up with Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in his second year of fighting crime, watching as he uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). Zoë Kravitz is playing Catwoman, with Colin Farrell fully transforming himself into the Penguin. Barry Keoghan, Peter Sarsgaard, Amber Sienna, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and John Turturro round out the cast.

Reeves wrote the pic with Peter Craig and produced it with Dylan Clark, with Simon Emmanuel, Walter Hamada, Michael E. Uslan and Chantal Nong Vo serving as its exec producers, and Toby Hefferman as associate producer.

