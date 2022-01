What is the unborn? If you’re immediately turned off by pro-life/pro-choice arguments or if you don’t want to listen to just another person yelling about abortion, then you could just think about following thoughts as a discussion on what makes a person “human.” When it comes to discussing abortion, we can end up going down any number of rabbit trails. Every rabbit trail that someone wants to talk about in a discussion on abortion is important and should not be discounted. But each rabbit trail will only revolve around four issues. Of all the rabbit trails, there is only one question to resolve: what is the unborn? That will answer all our questions.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO