WVU Medicine again postpones vaccine mandate

( WTRF ) — WVU Medicine will again be delaying its vaccine mandate that was set originally for Oct. 31, 2021.

Employees at WVU Medicine were expected to be fully vaccinated by January 21, 2022.

WVU Medicine says the deadline has been postponed and there is no official date at this time.

The vaccine mandate applies to employees of all WVU Health System hospitals and clinics, including those in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia, and also applies to staff who are working remotely at home or onsite.

CEO and President of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital Douglas Harrison said when the announcement was first made that if those who choose not to get the vaccine, they will not be employed at WVU Medicine.

