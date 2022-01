Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We take gear testing seriously at Climbing. Every year, with the help of dozens of testers, we test products so we can deliver the best hands-on reviews possible. Our goal is to keep you informed about the best items in the climbing and outdoor world so you can make the most of your time at the crag, or in the mountains or gym. We’ve been testing and covering climbing gear since 1970, but we know we can do better—especially as we work more with our sister titles like Backpacker, Ski, Outside, Beta, Trail Runner, and more—and we have big ideas about how to get there.

