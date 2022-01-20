ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed's attempt to accommodate expansionary fiscal policies will fail

By Barry Poulson
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic required unprecedented coordination of monetary and fiscal policy. Unconventional monetary policies were pursued to provide the fiscal space required to respond to the pandemic. The challenge now is normalizing monetary and fiscal policy and restoring macroeconomic stability. This requires a commitment to stable prices and debt...

m.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

Fears of the Fed's Policy Changes Send Huge Losses in the Cryptocurrency Market

The volatile cryptocurrency market is taking a hit as the Fed is expected to hike interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. "Central banks and governments have played a role in jacking up these markets, and as those policies reverse, then I think they will have a role in depressing them," Paul Jackson, Invesco's global head of asset allocation research, told Business insider.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fed to signal rate hike as it launches risky inflation fight

With inflation punishing consumers and threatening the economy, the Federal Reserve this week will likely signal its intent to begin raising interest rates in March for the first time in three years. The Fed's challenges will get only harder from there. Among the central bank officials, there is broad support for a rate increase — one that would come much sooner than the officials had expected just a few months ago. But after that, their policymaking will become more complicated and could sow internal divisions, especially as a number of new officials join the Fed.How many times, for example,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Friedman
Person
Paul Volcker
Person
Steve Hanke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Nominal Gdp#Fed
Shore News Network

Fed’s Evans: we need to be adjusting monetary policy

(Reuters) – Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Thursday said monetary policy as it stands is “not well-positioned” for high inflation and that interest rates need to rise this year. “We need to be adjusting monetary policy to something close to neutral,” Evans said at...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Fed's pace of monetary policy normalization

The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 73.78 levels and traded in the range of 73.78-74.04 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 73.91 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate at 73.9968. The USDINR pair rose today as some banks purchased US dollars on the behalf of oil importers, noting elevated crude oil prices. Brent crude oil prices rose, aided by tight supply and expectation that surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the new Omicron variant will not derail the demand recovery seen globally.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Washington Times

Stocks drop sharply as market eyes Fed, Ukraine tensions

NEW YORK — Stocks fell sharply on Monday as investors anticipated inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The stock market extended its three-week decline and put the benchmark S&P 500 on track for a so-called correction — a...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Fed chair doubled down on the central bank’s policy normalization intentions

Powell appeared before the Senate yesterday. In his renomination confirmation hearing, the Fed chair doubled down on the central bank’s policy normalization intentions. He said the economy no longer needs or wants a very supportive stance. Tackling inflation becomes instead a priority to ensure the economic expansion. This means rate hikes as well as the run-off of the balance sheet are – and we quote – likely later this year. Atlanta Fed governor Bostic earlier in the day voiced similar yet more concrete views, saying the central bank should consider a rate hike in March and start reducing the balance sheet “fairly soon” thereafter. Cleveland’s Mester and Kansas City’s George on Tuesday also preferred quantitative tightening sooner rather than later and at a quicker clip than in previous cycles. They all join several other colleagues, including Barkin and Bullard, suggesting the same in earlier speeches. Risks for the Fed reducing stimulus have become one-sided and are clearly growing. Despite all that, US stocks had a good run. The Nasdaq (+1.41%) outperformed, clawing back above 15k. US bonds strengthened with yields declining 1.1 bp (2y) to 2.7 bps (30y) as real yields took a breather from their weeks-long surge. The long end outperformed even as the $52bn 3-year auction was a success. German bonds traded choppy. The wings of the yield curve outperformed with changes from 0.1-0.9 bps compared to a 1.3-1.9 bps increase at the belly. Declining US real yields lifted EUR/USD from 1.1326 to 1.1367. On a trade-weighted basis, DXY hit recent lows at 95.62. The positive equity sentiment kept USD/JPY in check (115.3). EUR/GBP closed at 0.8337, a new cycle low. GBP/USD retaking the 1.36 area supported that move.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank did not raise interest rates soon enough, says former deputy governor

The Bank of England failed to act quickly enough to hike interest rates as rampant inflation took hold and will now have to “move faster” with further rises, the Bank’s former deputy governor has warned.Sir Charlie Bean, who was deputy governor for monetary policy throughout the financial crisis and a recently-retired member of the UK’s fiscal watchdog, criticised the Bank’s decision to hold off from raising rates until December.He told the PA news agency that policymakers should have acted in November, or earlier, as the economy showed signs of overheating.If I was on the MPC, I would have been in...
BUSINESS
Washington Times

Government ‘stimulus’ didn’t stimulate job growth

We were promised job growth — after all, that was the main selling point for the March 2021 American Rescue Plan Act from President Biden and the congressional Democrats. Promise made — promise broken. In February 2021, the Congressional Budget Office issued its economic outlook and projected 6.252...
U.S. POLITICS
FXStreet.com

Gold hit by Fed policy: Where next?

Heading into the last FOMC meeting we flagged one of the big risks for gold was, that ‘If the Fed signal that they will be hiking rates more quickly that will send yields surging. That will also send the USD higher and this will be negative for gold’. See full piece here from December 15 last year.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy