Francine Martin, Assistant Executive Director of the Kansas State High School Activities Association, has announced her decision to retire from the KSHSAA staff effective June 30, 2023. She has served in this position since joining the staff 18 years ago. During her tenure, Martin has been responsible for the administration of basketball, cross country, baseball, and softball programs as well as with the KSHSAA Coaching School, KIAAA liaison, and officials’ administration. Martin was also involved with general interpretation of KSHSAA rules for the member schools of the Association.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO