GTA Online has grown exponentially over the years with new players arriving frequently and immersing themselves in everything that the series has to offer. One particular aspect that players will need to get used to is protecting themselves in the world of GTA Online when Oppressors rain down missiles from above. One great method to do this is by making sure that you have hired bodyguards to join your organisation to work with you in the online session. This guide article will take you through the process of how to hire bodyguards in GTA Online.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO