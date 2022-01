It had been six days since Barbara Mehagan of Kansas City had last spoken to her daughter, before the fire broke out. Elizabeth Marie Lindsey was 28, homeless, the eldest of three with a joyous and kind heart, but she also suffered mental illness. There had barely been a day since Liz, or Izzy as her friends on the street called her, left their Gladstone home a decade before that Mehagan had not worried about her safety.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO