Russian bear and inflationary hydra sent gold price to $1,840

The dollar remained steady on Wednesday. Good Day… And a Tub Thumpin’ Thursday to one and all! Another Chamber of Commerce day here in S. Florida yesterday, but at sometime during the afternoon, I think my nightly chemo caught up with me, because I began to feel like death warmed over… After a quick nap, I felt better, and then went out to eat at a local restaurant, with friends, and had a marvelous time, thus forgetting that I didn’t feel right when I left… Wine Wednesdays is what the restaurant is known for, and we all took part in the promotion! Maybe that’s why I forgot about feeling not right? HA! Our Blues won their game two nights ago VS Nashville, coming from behind once again to win the game… Now they have to travel to Seattle (long trip) to play Friday night, very late for me! Do the baseball players union and owners know that everyone’s travel plans are up in the air, right now, because they don’t know if spring training is going to start on time, or be delayed… The union and owners are no different than everyone else here… It’s all about me! Supertramp greets me this morning with their song: Even In The Quietest Moments… A good song so early in the morning, eh?

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO