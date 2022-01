Before I’d even started my master’s, the graduation ceremony was on my mind. Starting a degree during the pandemic, there were many uncertainties, and with graduation ceremonies scheduled for the summer of 2020 postponed, I wasn’t sure I’d get to experience my own.One thing I definitely knew was that, graduation ceremony or not, I would dress in traditional Nigerian attire to celebrate the completion of my degree. And this past Monday, that’s exactly what I wore as I crossed the Barbican Centre stage to collect my certificate.Despite being born and raised in the UK, I’ve always had a deep affinity...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 15 HOURS AGO