Magee Volunteer Fire Department Dissolved

By Ed Vivenzio
 2 days ago
The Magee Volunteer Fire Department has been disbanded. Fingerlakes1 reports that the department has been dissolved by a Tuesday order issued by Supreme Court Justice...

FL Radio Group

NYS Taking Over Cayuga County Contact Tracing

The Cayuga County Health Department wants residents to know that the state’s Contact Tracing Team has taken over calling those who test positive for COVID-19. The Department says, if you get COVID, you will potentially receive a call from a phone number with a 518 area code, not a 315 one.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Multiple Departments Called to Large Structure Fire in Yates County

3:25 p.m. UPDATE: Pre-Emption Road has reopened to all traffic. 1:30 p.m. UPDATE: Command at the scene reported the fire was under control at 1:15 p.m. Firefighters from a number of Yates County departments are on scene at the lunch hour of a structure fire at 1408 Pre-Emption Road in the town of Benton. The initial call came in as a shop fire and when the first crews arrived on the scene, they confirmed a working structure fire.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Schools Change COVID-19 Reporting Procedures

Cayuga County schools will be changing how they investigate COVID-19 contact tracing. In an interview with The Citizen, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said schools will no longer need to send a contact tracing list to the health department. They will still need to notify families when a students tests positive for COVID, though.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Upcoming Cayuga County COVID-19 Vax Clinics

Three COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be offered at the Fingerlakes Mall next week. Tuesday will see pediatric Pfizer and second doses offered. On Thursday, all Pfizer doses will be available, and Saturday morning will feature Moderna doses. Appointments can be made at the county’s website. Get the top stories...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

New COVID-19 Death in Wayne County

A new COVID-19 death has been reported in Wayne County. Public Health’s Friday report confirms the 130th COVID related death has occurred in the county. 229 new cases of the virus were also reported with nearly one third of those being children. Get the top stories on your radio...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Legislation Proposed to Expand Returnable Bottles & Cans in NY

There’s a push to expand New York’s bottle and can redemption law to include items such as milk jugs, sports drink containers, and wine bottles. Under Assemblyman Kevin Cahill’s legislation, the five cent deposit would also increase to ten cents. Frosted Nickel Redemption Center Owner, Chris Frost,...
FL Radio Group

Report: Accomplice in Midwife Case Rejects Plea Deal

A Southern Tier woman has rejected a plea offer made by Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella’s office for her alleged role as an accomplice in helping Elizabeth Catlin with her midwife practice. Melissa Carman, of Belfast in Allegany County, is also accused of giving Catlin prescription maternity drugs...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Repairs Coming for Fair Haven Pier

Senators Schumer and Gillibrand have announced 10-million dollars will be coming to repair Fair Haven’s West Barrier Bar Pier. In a Thursday announcement, the pair said the Army Corps of Engineers will oversee the project, designed to make permanent the temporary repairs already performed to the area. Senator Schumer said “these protections will give residents the peace of mind they deserve.”
FAIR HAVEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Local Lawmakers Again Urge Hochul to Provide Steuben Co. Flood Relief

In the wake of yet another denial by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide federal aid to individual Steuben County flooding victims, State Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, Assemblyman Joe Giglio, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano Wednesday once again called on Governor Kathy Hochul to immediately respond with badly needed state financial assistance.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Announces Final Vaccination Clinics for January

Ontario County Public Health has announced its last COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates for January. Hobart & William Smith will be offering Pfizer and Moderna booster doses next Wednesday from 3:00-6:00pm at its Bristol Field House. The Ontario County Highway Office in Canandaigua will hold its clinic from 4:00-6:00pm next Thursday. Registration for the clinics is as follows:
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County May Hire Dallas Company to Review Landfill Reports

The Ontario County Board of Supervisors’ Planning and Environmental Quality Committee wants the county to hire a company based in Dallas, Texas to review its landfill reports. According to Finger Lakes Times, the committee is recommending Trinity Consultants take on the monitoring and reviewing role for the Town of Seneca landfill. The company would receive up to 15,000 dollars this year and the option to renew this agreement for the first half of 2023.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Will Sampson Become NY’s 1st State Run Veterans Cemetery?

In her executive budget, Governor Kathy Hochul announced her plans to allocate 4-million dollars to turn Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus into the first New York State veterans cemetery. The Citizen reports 2-million dollars would come from State funds while another 2-million is expected from the Federal government. The...
ROMULUS, NY
FL Radio Group

New COVID-19 Related Death in Cayuga County

Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in Cayuga County. In its Wednesday update, the Cayuga County Health Department reported the death of a woman in her seventies after testing positive for the virus, bringing its death toll to 124. The update also confirmed 354 new positive cases. Get the...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Manager Search Officially Underway

The City of Geneva Tuesday began advertising for the job of city manager. The advertisement reads “ The City of Geneva, in the bustling Finger Lakes Region of Upstate New York, is seeking a dynamic, results-oriented leader to continue the momentum of transformation and rebirth.’. The starting salary is...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

New COVID-19 Death Reported in Cayuga County Tuesday

Cayuga County reported its 123rd COVID-19 related death on Tuesday. The resident was a woman in her seventies that had previously tested positive for the virus before passing away. The county recorded 762 new cases over the three-day holiday weekend with 580 residents currently in mandatory isolation. 29 residents are...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Firefighters Located Body Inside of Corning Home After Fire

Steuben County fire officials tell us Tuesday they are working to find out what caused a fatal house fire. We spoke with Corning Fire Chief Brad Davies, who tells us that Saturday afternoon, firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a two-story, single-family home on Norman Street. Chief Davies says that while firefighters were conducting a search, they found one person dead. The department is not releasing the identity of that person until there is a positive identification.
CORNING, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

