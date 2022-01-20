Magee Volunteer Fire Department Dissolved

The Ontario County Board of Supervisors’ Planning and Environmental Quality Committee wants the county to hire a company based in Dallas, Texas to review its landfill reports. According to Finger Lakes Times, the committee is recommending Trinity Consultants take on the monitoring and reviewing role for the Town of Seneca landfill. The company would receive up to 15,000 dollars this year and the option to renew this agreement for the first half of 2023.

