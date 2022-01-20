ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&Ms reboots cartoon mascots as gender-neutral, more inclusive

By Sean Salai
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cartoon mascots that sell M&M’s in television commercials will now dress and act in more gender-neutral ways, the 80-year-old candymaker announced Thursday. Jane Hwang, global vice president for M&Ms at parent company Mars, told AdWeek that it’s time to minimize traditional gender stereotypes in marketing campaigns for the chocolate candies...

m.washingtontimes.com

Related
tennesseestar.com

Famous M&M Characters to be Redesigned as More ‘Inclusive’

On Thursday, the food company Mars Incorporated announced in a press release that it will soon be redesigning the iconic animated mascots of the candy M&M’s, as part of a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive.”. As reported by...
FOOD & DRINKS
ourcommunitynow.com

M&M's Redesigns Its Cast of Mascots With 'Fresh, Modern Take'

The new designs will bring the characters into a "more dynamic, progressive world," says Mars, Inc. The colorful cast of character mascots for M&M's candy is getting a makeover in 2022! On Thursday, January 20, Mars, Incorporated announced that the M&M's characters will have a "fresh, modern take" on their design, but honestly, we can hardly tell the difference!
LIFESTYLE
MySanAntonio

M&M's get a revamp but a gender imbalance persists

(Bloomberg) -- The M&M’s characters have gotten a modern update from Mars Inc. The closely held candy maker has redesigned its colorful mascots to make them more diverse, focusing on a range of personalities. Gone is the sexy trope of the green M&M; she is now empowered, advocating for “more women in leading roles.” Brown, the other female in the group, is a self-proclaimed boss. Blue is goofy. Yellow is friendly. Red is a narcissist. And Orange is anxious, according to back stories for the colors posted on the company website.
BUSINESS
News On 6

Mars Gives M&M's A Makeover To Promote Inclusivity

Candy maker Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M’s characters as a way to promote inclusivity. The company said that it will provide a modern take on the appearances of the characters, which Mars calls “lentils,” and give them more nuanced personalities. The lentils, which...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

M&M Debuts New Shapes for Its Iconic Chocolate Pieces

M&M as a part of the Mars Wrigley brand is debuting a new look for its iconic chocolate pieces in the hopes of creating a more inclusive world. For over 80 years, the bite-sized colorful candies have been a staple treat across households and now M&M is pledging to fans that the new brand aesthetic revamp will work towards increasing the sense of belonging amongst millions of consumers. Chief Growth Officer at Mars Wrigley, Cathryn Sleight said, “M&M’S has long been committed to creating colorful fun for all, and this purpose serves as a more concrete commitment to what we’ve always believed as a brand: that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness, and fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong.”
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

M&M’s Get a More ‘Inclusive’ Makeover... Giving the Green One Sneakers

What qualities are the most important for a modern, progressive woman to possess? On Thursday, Mars provided its customers with an exciting new answer: her shoes, of course. Alongside an announcement of its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong,” the candy company behind M&M’s rolled out a redesign of their beloved mascots. Preparing their “lentils” for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” the characters are now being spotlighted for their “personalities, rather than their gender.” Apparently, that translates to gifting each with a fresh set of new kicks. Green is swapping her white, heeled go-go boots for a “cool, laid-back pair of sneakers,” according to Mars, while Brown (formerly Ms. Brown) will sport kitten heels instead of stilettos. The two female members of the cast, Green and Brown will also be trading in their traditionally competitive relationship to start “throwing sunshine and not shade,” Mars said.
APPAREL
Syracuse.com

M&M’s candy characters getting an updated look to be more ‘inclusive’

Mars, Incorporated, is giving its popular anthropomorphized M&M’s characters a slight makeover to be more “inclusive.”. Mars said Thursday it was making a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive,” aiming to increase the “sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025.” Part of that campaign includes tweaking the M&M’s logo and the characters seen in chocolate candy commercials with “an updated tone of voice that is more inclusive, welcoming, and unifying, while remaining rooted in our signature jester, wit and humor.”
SYRACUSE, NY
spoonuniversity.com

M&M's Have Gotten an "Inclusive" Makeover and Twitter Has Thoughts

Mars Wrigley, the iconic candy brand that owns M&M’s, announced today that the chocolate characters will be rebranded to better reflect today’s world. Now, the green M&M is swapping her usual white boots for a pair of sneakers and the internet is losing it. The revamp of the...
BUSINESS
Design Week

M&M’s unveils identity redesign for an “inclusive” future

The updated identity for M&M’s, centring on the logo’s ampersand, also features the brand’s first custom typeface. M&M’s has revealed a global redesign in an attempt to create a “world where everyone feels they belong”. Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) has crafted the new look,...
BUSINESS
deseret.com

The M&M’s characters are getting a rebrand

The M&M’s characters — the goofy yellow M&M, the type-A red M&M and all of their M&M pals — are getting a rebrand. The news: Mars Wrigley, which owns the M&M’s brand, is aiming to make the characters more “current” and “representative of our consumer,” Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America, told CNN.
LIFESTYLE
Advertising Age

Why M&M's ordered a mascot makeover

The cast of candy characters at M&M's has undergone a makeover that brand executives say better reflects the diverse and nuanced world of its fans, a progressive move that could nonetheless smooth the edges of its most provocative work. The new approach tones down Green’s temptress tendencies and embraces the...
FOOD & DRINKS
mediaite.com

Twitter Users Take a Bite Out of M&M’s Becoming ‘More Inclusive’

Twitter users took a bite out of M&Ms becoming, as a headline in The Hill put it, “more inclusive.”. According to CNN, “the most noticeable change is to the six M&M characters: new shoes.”. “Green has swapped her go-go boots for sneakers. Brown is sporting lower, more sensible...
INTERNET

