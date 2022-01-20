ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

$25K winning Cash Five ticket sold in Arlington

By Caleb Wethington
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The wins just keep on rolling; the day after someone in Odessa bought a $4 million winning Mega Millions ticket, another Texas Lottery win was had in Arlington.

2 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step lottery tickets sold in Georgetown, Houston

The Texas Lottery announced Thursday morning a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold at the Quick Mart in the 5700 block of West Green Oaks Boulevard.

The Cash Five ticket matched all five of the winning numbers on Jan. 19, 5, 9, 10, 19 and 24.

