$25K winning Cash Five ticket sold in Arlington
DALLAS (KDAF) — The wins just keep on rolling; the day after someone in Odessa bought a $4 million winning Mega Millions ticket, another Texas Lottery win was had in Arlington.2 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step lottery tickets sold in Georgetown, Houston
The Texas Lottery announced Thursday morning a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold at the Quick Mart in the 5700 block of West Green Oaks Boulevard.
The Cash Five ticket matched all five of the winning numbers on Jan. 19, 5, 9, 10, 19 and 24.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 0