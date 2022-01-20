DiNapoli uses New York's pension fund to pressure for racial equity

As many New Yorkers struggle to keep up with mortgage payments and related homeownership costs due to the pandemic, there is good news on the horizon in 2022. As announced in December, Governor Kathy Hochul is launching the New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund (NYS HAF). At a press conference held in late 2021, Governor Hochul said, "Many New Yorkers still recovering from the pandemic and, just like we did for renters, our state is now leading the way to provide much-needed economic relief to vulnerable homeowners across the state." Representative Jerrold Nadler, who was also on hand for the program's launch, explained that the program, created through the American Rescue Plan, was designed to "help New York families stay in their homes."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO