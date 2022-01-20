ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Futures Ease on Light Supply Build

By Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Oil’s rally faltered after U.S. crude stockpiles rose modestly amid renewed pledges from President Joe Biden to try to curb prices. Futures in New York edged lower, closing below $87 a barrel. Domestic crude stockpiles rose last week for the first time in eight weeks, according to an Energy Information Administration...

Futures File: Crude moves with Russian troops

President Biden threatened severe economic sanctions and transfer of U.S. weapons to Kyiv if Russia moves troops across the Ukrainian border. Although all markets could be impacted by any military confrontation, crude spiked to new highs and seemed especially sensitive as negotiations and diplomacy were weighed by politicians and investors alike. Other NATO members, especially Germany — terminal of the natural gas Nord Stream pipeline — also were watched closely since each plays a role in determining the region’s reactions should Putin decide to invade.
BP, Shell Hire Carbon Traders After Mass Departures In 2021

BP and Shell have hired an array of carbon-emissions traders to replenish their ranks after an exodus of staff to trading houses last year. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have hired an array of carbon-emissions traders to replenish their ranks after an exodus of staff to trading houses last year.
Oil prices tally a fifth consecutive week of gains

Oil prices finished lower on Friday, but scored a fifth consecutive weekly rise. "Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea." March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark, based on the front-month contract, rose 2.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
EIA: U.S. Companies Completed 14 Petroleum Liquids Pipelines

According to the EIA, pipeline companies completed 14 petroleum liquids pipelines projects in the United States during 2021. In 2021, pipeline companies completed 14 petroleum liquids pipelines projects in the United States, according to EIA’s recently updated Liquids Pipeline Projects Database. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, this...
WTI crude oil futures settles at $85.14 to end the trading week

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $85.14 to end the trading week. That is down $0.41 or -0.48% on the day. The high price reached $85.56. The low reached $82.78. The high prices reach reached $87.10. The low for the week was on Monday at $81.58....
Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
Have You Seen 200MM Barrels of Oil Anywhere?

The IEA is trying to figure out where 200 million barrels of oil went. The International Energy Agency is trying to figure out where 200 million barrels of oil went. The adviser to energy-consuming nations said on Wednesday that observable global oil inventories plunged by more than 600 million barrels last year. That would be fine were it not for the fact -- based on its estimates of supply and demand -- that the decrease should only have been 400 million.
Oil Prices Move Higher On Small Crude Inventory Build

Crude oil prices rose today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a modest inventory build of 500,000 barrels for the week to January 14. This compared with a draw of 4.6 million barrels for the previous week. A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute had estimated a draw in...
Crude's upward march continues, with supply concerns still dominant

NEW YORK (Jan 20): Oil rose modestly on Thursday, as bulls remain in charge, with benchmark Brent nearing US$90 a barrel, bolstered by strong demand and concerns about short-term supply disruptions. Brent crude futures were up 67 cents, or 0.7%, at US$89.07 a barrel at 11.32am EST (1632 GMT) after...
Supply Chain Issues Expected to Ease by End of 2022

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has released its “SEMA Future Trends – January 2022” report. The in-depth report, conducted by the SEMA Market Research Team, provides valuable insight and information to help the specialty-equipment industry make vital decisions and plan for the future. The SEMA Future...
China Looks to Resell LNG

China kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply. China, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas, kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply, alleviating global fuel shortage fears that have sparked record prices this winter. Two of China’s biggest state-owned LNG importers released tenders...
Supply Constraints Remain an Issue

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at supply constraints, the UAE oil infrastructure incident, calls for $100+ oil and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of...
Crude prices edge lower, though supply concerns still dominant

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oil edged lower on Thursday, posting slim losses after several days of strength that pushed benchmarks to seven-year highs due to concerns about tight supply. Brent crude futures settled down 6 cents to $88.38 a barrel. The global benchmark rose to $89.17 on Wednesday,...
Army Corps of Engineers gets $14 billion to help ease supply chains

(AP) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the release of $14 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers to fund 500 projects, with a focus on easing supply chain problems. The spending stems largely from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure deal, and the administration is attempting to showcase...
IEA Sees Tighter Oil Market

Global oil markets look tighter than previously thought. Global oil markets look tighter than previously thought as demand suffers surprisingly little impact from the latest coronavirus strain while supplies are curbed by disruptions, the International Energy Agency said. The surplus facing world markets this year is shrinking, with oil demand...
