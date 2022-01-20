ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ViacomCBS Move Shows Just How Far Paramount+ Trails Disney’s Disney+

CharlotteObserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the science fiction and geek-oriented enclave of Twitter has been busy nitpicking the new Star Wars show “The Book of Boba Fett” to death, the show continues Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report pattern of creating hits from its vast catalog of intellectual property (IP). Every live-action...

www.charlotteobserver.com

SPY

How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Order Like the Superhero You Are

Table of Contents Where Can I Watch Marvel Movies? Which Marvel Movies Aren’t On Disney Plus? Where To Watch Marvel Movies Not on Disney+ Where Can I Watch Marvel TV Shows? How to Watch the Marvel Movies and TV Shows in Chronological Order How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Release Order Timeline Versus Release Order The Best MCU Gear and Merch Whether you’re a newer superhero fan or someone who just takes comfort in chilling out with Captain America and Iron Man, watching the Marvel movies in order is always a fun exercise. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has something for everyone. Female superheroes? Oh hi...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Star Trek fans in tears as new footage shows long-awaited return of Whoopi Goldberg

Star Trek fans have celebrated the return of Whoopi Goldberg in the new trailer for season two of Picard.The series, which follows the exploits of an older Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), will see Goldberg reprise the role of fan-favourite character Guinan from Star Trek: The Next Generation.Goldberg originally joined the series in a recurring capacity, playing the bartender on the Enterprise D.She later appeared in Star Trek Generations in 1994 and made a short appearance in Star Trek Nemisis in 2002.On social media, Star Trek fans shared their excitement about the new trailer, and their delight about Goldberg’s return...
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

The Complete Guide to Disney’s ‘Encanto’

The Madrigals might not be talking about Bruno, but the rest of the world certainly is. After a quiet debut at movie theaters, the streaming release of Disney’s 60th animated classic has launched Encanto (2021) into glittery new heights. With songs going viral and trending on YouTube to the soundtrack reaching number one on the Billboard 200, to huge Rotten Tomatoes audience scores, Encanto is certainly going down in the Walt Disney Company history books.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lucasfilm Rethinks Its Non-‘Star Wars’ Slate

At Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020, the company’s Lucasfilm arm rattled off Star Wars projects — including 10 TV series — that were in the works, and Indiana Jones 5 received an expected shoutout, too. Also revealed to be in the mix: an adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone, a young adult fantasy novel by Tomi Adeyemi. It was positioned to be Lucasfilm’s big IP and story universe outside of Star Wars. But after several years of development, the planned book trilogy has found itself a new home — at Paramount. The story behind the move underscores how Lucasfilm has...
MOVIES
Deadline

Apple, Skydance Media Make Multi-Year Live Action Film Slate Deal

After setting its recent films Without Remorse, The Tomorrow War and The Old Guard at streamers, David Ellison’s Skydance Media has made a multi-year agreement with Apple to develop and produce an annual slate of live-action global-minded movies that will be released through Apple Original Films. This further expands a fast-growing relationship between the producer-financier and the streamer. Apple already has a multi-year partnership for animated films and series that includes the Peggy Holmes-directed Luck and the Vicky Jenson-directed Spellbound with score from Alan Menken, the animated series The Search for Wondla and the short film Blush., AppleTV+ has the Skydance-produced...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘As We See It’ Review: Amazon Prime Drama Has Strong Cast but Dated Representation

There’s a term I use regarding disability in media called “caretaker entertainment.” It’s generally in reference to a show or movie where the viewpoints of nurses, parents, siblings, and other caretakers are prioritized and utilized as a means of accessing entry to the otherwise opaque world of the disabled. It’s also a means of prioritizing creative’s stories who maybe aren’t disabled, but have experience living with those who are. “As We See It” follows three twenty-somethings living on the spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman) is a highly intelligent web designer struggling for financially stability after his father (Joe Mantegna) reveals he has...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Variety

Surprise! ‘Criminal Minds’ Was 2021’s Most-Streamed TV Show in the U.S.

Netflix has pumped billions of dollars into original programming — but overall, its library of older licensed TV shows far outperforms homegrown hits like “Squid Game” or “Bridgerton.” In 2021 on Netflix, “Criminal Minds,” the crime-drama procedural that aired on CBS from 2005-20, scored as the most-viewed TV show among U.S. streaming platforms tracked by Nielsen. The 12 seasons of “Criminal Minds” available on Netflix registered an estimated 33.9 billion minutes watched last year by American viewers, per Nielsen. The show’s cast over the years included Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Aisha Tyler. The...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“Everyone Is Really Bummed Out” Over Pixar’s Third Straight-to-Streaming Film

A year ago, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek extolled the “artistic triumph” of Pixar’s Soul during an earnings call and said he was “absolutely thrilled” with the results of sending the film straight to Disney+ in the U.S. amid the pandemic. Soul’s Christmas Day debut on the service in 2020 helped lure new subscribers and prevent churn. That month alone, Disney+ added 8.1 million subs. But now, with the decision to dispatch the third Pixar movie in a row, after Soul and Luca, to Disney+, some are questioning whether Chapek and his team are diminishing the storied animation company. Turning...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Disney Changing Showtimes For Indiana Jones Stunt Show

There is no doubt that Walt Disney World offers Guests some truly incredible attractions. From the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Carribean to Space Mountain and Splash Mountain, there is no end to the amazing and iconic rides at the Walt Disney World. However, those looking for a more intense and potentially “dangerous” experience should head over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for a show starring our favorite archeologist.
MOVIES
Variety

Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation Name Latifa Ouaou, Eryk Casemiro as Executive VPs (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation are further aligning under president of animation Ramsey Naito with a pair of major executive moves. Latifa Ouaou has been named executive vice president of movies and global franchises for Paramount Animation and the Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Ouaou will oversee theatricals and streaming film content across both Paramount and Nickelodeon. On the series side, Eryk Casemiro has been promoted to executive vice president global series content for Nickelodeon Animation. Casemiro will oversee animation series content for preschool and kids ages 6-11 across all formats and platforms for Nickelodeon Animation Studio. “Latifa has an incredible resume and an incredible...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nielsen Ratings: ‘Daredevil’ Blazes Hot Again on Netflix Following ‘Hawkeye’ Kingpin Reveal

“Daredevil” is done hiding in Hell’s Kitchen and is back on your screen. The gritty series about Marvel’s blind crimefighter and attorney, Matt Murdock, is blazing hot again on Netflix more than three years after its Season 3 finale. It landed in eighth place on Nielsen’s SVOD Top 10 list for original programs the week of Dec. 20-26, and the timing isn’t coincidental. Star Charlie Cox makes a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which debuted the weekend prior, and his arch-nemesis, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) was unveiled as an integral part of Disney Plus’ “Hawkeye” storyline that week. The collision of the...
TV SERIES
Collider

How Disney Classics Prepared You for Horror Movies

“And now your feature presentation.” Cue the twinkling music playing over a blue background fit with a glowing white castle. Long before Disney+, it would be a VHS tape or DVD that would need to be played. There is an assortment of titles that one could be watching but chances are, there’s an additional excitement attached if they are under Disney older eras: Golden Age, Silver Age, The Bronze Age or its Renaissance. Those movies had an edge to them. Parents were killed early on, if they were not already dead. Villains were outright sinister, with no hint of redemption. Perhaps the best double feature of Disney and horror is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Suspiria. It wasn’t by accident Italian filmmaker Dario Argento drew inspiration from the former. Suspiria was specifically made to be a horror infused homage, using its character tropes and visuals. Fever dream sequences of vibrant colors blur the line between fantasy and reality. Suzy (Jessica Harper), the young and innocent protagonist is a stand-in for Snow White, but she has her work cut out for her. Instead of an Evil Queen, she has to go up against a coven of murderous witches. Similar to the powerful use of music in Snow White, is the punk score by Goblin in Suspiria, full of bewitching chants. The link between these two show how easy it is for kids to grow up and move on to the maturity found in horror movies. However, not everything is such a direct homage. In using wicked maternal figures and monstrous transformations, Disney classics also gave a simple approach to the theme of good vs. evil whereas the horror genre turned each of those elements on its head, making it murky and all the more violent.
MOVIES

