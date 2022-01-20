ViacomCBS Move Shows Just How Far Paramount+ Trails Disney’s Disney+

“And now your feature presentation.” Cue the twinkling music playing over a blue background fit with a glowing white castle. Long before Disney+, it would be a VHS tape or DVD that would need to be played. There is an assortment of titles that one could be watching but chances are, there’s an additional excitement attached if they are under Disney older eras: Golden Age, Silver Age, The Bronze Age or its Renaissance. Those movies had an edge to them. Parents were killed early on, if they were not already dead. Villains were outright sinister, with no hint of redemption. Perhaps the best double feature of Disney and horror is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Suspiria. It wasn’t by accident Italian filmmaker Dario Argento drew inspiration from the former. Suspiria was specifically made to be a horror infused homage, using its character tropes and visuals. Fever dream sequences of vibrant colors blur the line between fantasy and reality. Suzy (Jessica Harper), the young and innocent protagonist is a stand-in for Snow White, but she has her work cut out for her. Instead of an Evil Queen, she has to go up against a coven of murderous witches. Similar to the powerful use of music in Snow White, is the punk score by Goblin in Suspiria, full of bewitching chants. The link between these two show how easy it is for kids to grow up and move on to the maturity found in horror movies. However, not everything is such a direct homage. In using wicked maternal figures and monstrous transformations, Disney classics also gave a simple approach to the theme of good vs. evil whereas the horror genre turned each of those elements on its head, making it murky and all the more violent.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO