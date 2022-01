More and more, we hear about the need for advance planning for our medical care. If you were in a situation where you were unable to express your wishes, what kind of care would you want at the end of your life? Advance directives are legal documents that give family, friends, and health care providers information about your end of life wishes. Having advance directives in place can help avoid confusion and stress in an emergency.

