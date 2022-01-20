Paradise Center for the Arts offers Winter courses

If you are looking for a break from the cold winter months of January and February, Faribault’s Paradise Center for the Arts might have the perfect cure for cabin fever in 2022.

A collaborative center for artistic activity in downtown Faribault, the Paradise Center for the Arts is offering classes in a wide range of artistic genres for children to adults during the months of January and February.

Courses already started this month at the Paradise include yoga, a virtual portrait course and a pottery course, but according to Julie Fakler, Paradise’s visual arts and education director, there are still plenty of upcoming class opportunities in the upcoming weeks this winter.

“We are offering Cozy Yoga classes with Jennifer Kluzak,” Fakler said. “Her Jan. 2-Feb. 6 dates are full, so we are going to add some more dates for February for this class. It is a low stress yoga class and very beginner friendly.”

Another popular offering coming up later this month is the Paint a Portrait of Your Pet class, which is taught by Fakler and is open to all ages. Participants are asked to e-mail the instructor a photo of their pet, and will then create a portrait from that picture in class. The class will cover the basics of painting, form, color and shape.

This popular class has been offered by Fakler since 2014 and it will take place on Jan. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A follow-up class Paint a Portrait of Your Pet 2.0, will then be offered on Feb. 7-8. The course will take place at the Paradise classroom.

“That class is basically adding a second day to the first class,” Fakler said. “We go back and rework the paintings from the first class and that one is for ages 14 and up.”

In recent times, some of the courses offered at Paradise have also been done virtually due to COVID and one of those online offerings in February will be the Painting Landscapes course with Kate Langlais.

Students will have a chance to learn how to create different kinds of landscapes and learn a bit of art history while they are at it. The class for students in grades 1-6 will take place on Tuesdays in February and for grades 7-adult on Thursdays in February.

If you are interested in working with clay, the Paradise’s pottery studio will host a Throwing on the Wheel class with instructor Barney Smith. This is a nine-week class, starting Feb. 5 and running through April 23. All skill levels are welcome, and the class will cover topics, such as throwing objects on the pottery wheel, attaching handles, bisque firing, applying glaze and firing in the kiln.

A newer addition to the course catalog is the Love My Crystals class, which made its debut at the Paradise last fall. The class has been brought back by popular demand and will take place on Feb. 22.

‘We did the Love My Crystals class back in August, and it was a big hit. So we are offering that again in February,” Fakler said. “The course is basically an introduction to the meta-physical aspects and the use of crystals.”

The Paradise also offers an open pottery studio at 10 a.m. on Tuesday mornings. At that time, the studio is then open to members of the Paradise and others who have experience in pottery or are taking pottery classes.

Faribault residents Dave Dickson and Sue Leech have both taken pottery and clay hand-building classes through the Paradise and have high praise for the programs offered.

“It is really amazing what you can do with the clay,” Leech said. “With every class that I have taken, whether it was with Barney (Smith) or Dianne (Lockerby), there has always been a feeling of success when you walk out of the class. You feel good about what you did and that is a testament to the instructors that we have here."

She added, “They are all volunteers, so we are really lucky to have the talent we do have here. The facility and people here are so nice.”

Dickson also praised the Paradise’s spacious, well-equipped and well-lit second floor pottery studio in the downtown.

“This is the best kept secret in town,” Dickson said of the studio. “If you take a class and are a member at the Paradise, you can just come up here and work on your pottery. Most of the time I come up here, I am here by myself.”

Fakler added, “We have people take a six-week class before coming to the open studio, so everybody knows the equipment, different glazes and how to clean up.”

The studio is guided by long-time instructor Dianne Lockerby, who oversees firings, the kilns and the ordering of glazes and clay at the Paradise.

If music is your thing, the Paradise Center for the Arts leases out studio space to two local instructors. Students can take drum lessons from Jason Neymeyer and Noah Battles offers guitar lessons at the Paradise. Both have lessons for beginners to advanced players.

All of the programs at the Paradise are designed for a wide variety of experience levels.

“We have all kinds taking our classes from beginners to professional artists,” Fakler noted.

She said the students take the course for a variety of reasons including a chance to connect with their children or grandchildren while take a class together. The classes also offer a chance to learn art from trained instructors and gain insight for various styles.

“My painting instruction is very different from Kate’s (Langlais)…even though we are using similar materials,” Fakler said. “So it is interesting to see what one instructor does versus the next.”