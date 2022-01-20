ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Top Minnesota official for pandemic response to retire

By Torey Van Oot
 2 days ago
A seasoned Minnesota health official who has played a central role in the state's COVID-19 response is stepping down. What's new: MDH infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann announced Thursday that she will retire in February...

