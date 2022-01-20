Willamette Water could increase rates for Beaverton residents

Some of the costs associated with the Willamette Water Supply Program are higher than anticipated.

Beaverton residents could see a significant rate increase in their water bills, as projects for the Willamette Water Supply Program are slated to go over budget.

The Willamette Water Supply Program is a joint project between the Tualatin Valley Water District, Hillsboro and Beaverton. The ambitious drinking water project is intended to provide clean water for those who reside in the Tualatin Valley Water District, as well as residents of Beaverton and Hillsboro. The Willamette River, one of Oregon's largest rivers, will be the program's new supply source. The treatment plant itself will be located in Sherwood.

The price tag on the project was initially set at $1.3 billion, a cost that will be shared by Tualatin Valley Water, Hillsboro and Beaverton customers based on water usage.

Two large projects — a reservoir project and the water treatment plant — are estimated to cost some $161 million more than originally anticipated, collectively.

The reservoir was originally budgeted to cost $117 million to construct, but it's now estimated to cost up to $143 million.

The water treatment plant was budgeted at $292 million, but estimates now peg that cost as high as $427 million.

The spike is due in part to the national rise in construction costs over the past couple of years.

Overall construction costs in 2021 rose by 4.5%, with material costs increasing 23.1% — a historically unprecedented cost increase, according to JLL's Construction Outlook H2 2021.

While Beaverton only has a 5% total share of the total project load, the city's contribution is estimated to increase between $18.4 million and $22.2 million.

"We're going to have to do some debt issuance at a very high level," said Beaverton public works director Chad Lynn. "For about every million dollars in debt retail, it's going to have about a 2% rate impact to our program."

City officials say that this could mean a $0.45 increase per 100 cubic feet. That would add about $4 to the average resident's monthly water bill.

While the increase is intended to pay for the higher-than-anticipated construction costs, Lynn warns that it isn't being viewed as a temporary measure.

"I wouldn't plan on the rate going down as we start retiring debt," Lynn said. "What I would suggest is you'll see less inflationary rate increases as we get further out and in that cyclical time."

Councilor Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg, during a council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, said the $4 rate increase is a lot to ask of residents, particularly on top of the rising costs of other utilities like heat and electricity.

"I guess where I'm at is that I think it is important for us to continue to pursue being part of this partnership and in this program, but I also think that any sort of grant or anything we can do to help reduce this amount the debt impact, so that we can reduce the rate increase to our constituents, I think that is our responsibility to do so," she said.

The Willamette Water Supply Program was formed seven years ago to support increasing growth in the region. Leaders also realized they needed to address the fact that Hillsboro only has one main water source.

"So if something happens to their water supply, they're in trouble, right?" said project spokesperson Marlys Mock. "And we also recognize that none of these water systems are built to withstand the big Cascadia subduction zone earthquake. This new system will be designed to withstand a major seismic event."

Hillsboro is not the only community that will be in need of this new system, officials said. It will also provide a backup water source for Beaverton, Mock said.

The timing is just right, too, as Beaverton city officials anticipate its current water supply may only be sufficient until 2045, so participation in the water supply program will support planned growth for decades to come.

"Timeliness is really crucial here, even though it's costly and hard to deal with, and it's really unfortunate," said Beaverton City Council President Marc San Soucie.

San Soucie emphasized the significance of "generational investments." He said this new partnership is better than the alternative, which was to expand Scoggins Dam and increase the size of Henry Hagg Lake.

The dam, however, is seismically defective and would not withstand the so-called "Big One" — the Cascadia quake that Mock described. The effort to repair the dam may also lead to periods of limited water supply for residents.

"One of the things that that caused us to want to invest in this project is, of course, having alternate supply beyond the the joint water commission supply that we currently have," San Soucie said. "That's an important set of redundancies, but for us, over time, there may be additional water needs."

