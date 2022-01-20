ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Willamette Water could increase rates for Beaverton residents

By Kelcie Grega
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Some of the costs associated with the Willamette Water Supply Program are higher than anticipated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkGP7_0drGzDTL00

Beaverton residents could see a significant rate increase in their water bills, as projects for the Willamette Water Supply Program are slated to go over budget.

The Willamette Water Supply Program is a joint project between the Tualatin Valley Water District, Hillsboro and Beaverton. The ambitious drinking water project is intended to provide clean water for those who reside in the Tualatin Valley Water District, as well as residents of Beaverton and Hillsboro. The Willamette River, one of Oregon's largest rivers, will be the program's new supply source. The treatment plant itself will be located in Sherwood.

The price tag on the project was initially set at $1.3 billion, a cost that will be shared by Tualatin Valley Water, Hillsboro and Beaverton customers based on water usage.

Two large projects — a reservoir project and the water treatment plant — are estimated to cost some $161 million more than originally anticipated, collectively.

The reservoir was originally budgeted to cost $117 million to construct, but it's now estimated to cost up to $143 million.

The water treatment plant was budgeted at $292 million, but estimates now peg that cost as high as $427 million.

The spike is due in part to the national rise in construction costs over the past couple of years.

Overall construction costs in 2021 rose by 4.5%, with material costs increasing 23.1% — a historically unprecedented cost increase, according to JLL's Construction Outlook H2 2021.

While Beaverton only has a 5% total share of the total project load, the city's contribution is estimated to increase between $18.4 million and $22.2 million.

"We're going to have to do some debt issuance at a very high level," said Beaverton public works director Chad Lynn. "For about every million dollars in debt retail, it's going to have about a 2% rate impact to our program."

City officials say that this could mean a $0.45 increase per 100 cubic feet. That would add about $4 to the average resident's monthly water bill.

While the increase is intended to pay for the higher-than-anticipated construction costs, Lynn warns that it isn't being viewed as a temporary measure.

"I wouldn't plan on the rate going down as we start retiring debt," Lynn said. "What I would suggest is you'll see less inflationary rate increases as we get further out and in that cyclical time."

Councilor Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg, during a council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, said the $4 rate increase is a lot to ask of residents, particularly on top of the rising costs of other utilities like heat and electricity.

"I guess where I'm at is that I think it is important for us to continue to pursue being part of this partnership and in this program, but I also think that any sort of grant or anything we can do to help reduce this amount the debt impact, so that we can reduce the rate increase to our constituents, I think that is our responsibility to do so," she said.

The Willamette Water Supply Program was formed seven years ago to support increasing growth in the region. Leaders also realized they needed to address the fact that Hillsboro only has one main water source.

"So if something happens to their water supply, they're in trouble, right?" said project spokesperson Marlys Mock. "And we also recognize that none of these water systems are built to withstand the big Cascadia subduction zone earthquake. This new system will be designed to withstand a major seismic event."

Hillsboro is not the only community that will be in need of this new system, officials said. It will also provide a backup water source for Beaverton, Mock said.

The timing is just right, too, as Beaverton city officials anticipate its current water supply may only be sufficient until 2045, so participation in the water supply program will support planned growth for decades to come.

"Timeliness is really crucial here, even though it's costly and hard to deal with, and it's really unfortunate," said Beaverton City Council President Marc San Soucie.

San Soucie emphasized the significance of "generational investments." He said this new partnership is better than the alternative, which was to expand Scoggins Dam and increase the size of Henry Hagg Lake.

The dam, however, is seismically defective and would not withstand the so-called "Big One" — the Cascadia quake that Mock described. The effort to repair the dam may also lead to periods of limited water supply for residents.

"One of the things that that caused us to want to invest in this project is, of course, having alternate supply beyond the the joint water commission supply that we currently have," San Soucie said. "That's an important set of redundancies, but for us, over time, there may be additional water needs."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

ODOT: Speak up now about use of federal flexible money

Panel faces March 30 decision about how to spend $400 million through 2027; other funds are earmarked. Oregon transportation officials want to hear from the public about how the state should spend more than $400 million in flexible funds from the federal government over the next five years. The $400...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Tualatin eyes pilot program for electric scooters

City hopes to test scooters, which riders use for about 10 minutes at a time, for first- and last-mile rides.Tualatin plans to pursue a pilot program that would allow electric scooters to zip around town in an effort to reduce car trips and congestion, along with a goal of getting residents to areas of the city that lack transportation connections. During a Tualatin City Council work session earlier this month, councilors agreed to move forward on a contract with Bird, one of the largest suppliers of stand-up electric scooters to municipalities in the nation. Nic Westendorf, Tualatin's deputy public works...
Portland Tribune

Out of stock

Residents in Clackamas and East Multnomah counties search for at-home COVID-19 tests in midst of shortage. At Estacada Hi School Pharmacy, Manager Ben Box said customers call daily to ask if COVID-19 tests are in stock. More often than not, his team has to tell customers they are not available.
ESTACADA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Beaverton, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Beaverton, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Business
Portland Tribune

East County Houseless Forum seeks places to rest

Panel of experts shine light on East County's houseless community and solutions for elected leaders. Folks in East Multnomah County find themselves houseless for a variety of reasons — mental health or addiction issues, loss of a job/income, illness or injury. Sometimes they just get stuck. That's what happened...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Job training plan is a focus of 2022 Oregon legislative session

Gov. Brown's final initiative comes as top leadership, members change ahead of elections.What may be Kate Brown's last policy initiative as governor — a $200 million plan to boost training for future jobs in construction, health care and manufacturing — will be one of the top items for the new session of the Oregon Legislature. Lawmakers will open the 35-day session on Feb. 1 as Oregon's top political leadership undergoes major changes. It will be the final scheduled session for Brown, a Democrat who is barred by term limits from running again, and for Peter Courtney, the veteran Democrat from...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My View: Time to change how we serve homeless residents

We need to know who is homeless, where they are, and establish a network of safe places for them.Portland has been experiencing a humanitarian crisis of unsheltered homelessness for years, with local government leaders espousing plans with the best of intentions, but with the reality of a worsening and dire situation on our streets. Rather than considering that there is a baseline below which people should not live, then developing a plan to identify who people are and what they need so we can intervene effectively, we have seen a doubling down on the approach that has gotten us...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Water Systems#Drinking Water#Water District#Water Usage#Willamette Water#Tualatin Valley Water#Jll#Construction Outlook
Lake Oswego Review

Union practices picketing Portland City Hall

Members of the District Council of Trade Unions have voted to authorize a strike but not yet scheduled it.Days after the 1,100 members of the District Council of Trade Unions overwhelming voted to authorize a strike against the city of Portland, a practice picket was held outside City Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23. The DCTU said 91% of their members voted, with 86.17% voting to authorize the strike, although they have not yet drawn up an official 10-day notice. The union is still bargaining with the city. "We've been very clear on what we need and that's fair wages...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Burnside Bridge replacement cost-saving measures head to first vote

A Multnomah County committee plans to vote on proposals to reduce the cost of the Burnside Bridge replacement project.A Multnomah County committee plans to vote on measures that could substantially reduce the cost of the earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge replacement project. Last spring, amid pandemic-related price spikes and competition for construction resources, county officials asked the bridge project team to consider ways to bring project costs down. Without cost-saving measures, county officials estimate the project will cost about $1 billion. The project's Community Task Force will hold a virtual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, to consider public input...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Most Washington County schools see dip in graduation rates

Statewide, 80.6% of the Class of 2021 graduated in four years, a 2-point drop from the Class of 2020's record high.The Oregon Department of Education released graduation rates for the Class of 2021 Thursday, Jan. 20. Statewide, 80.6% of the Class of 2021 graduated in four years. That marks a 2-point drop from the record high recorded during the 2019-20 school year. In Washington County, 14 of 23 public high schools saw decreases in their four-year graduation rates. "There is no easy way to put it, this past year has been tremendously difficult. The recently released graduation numbers show an...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Happy Valley seeks to expand veterans memorial

City looks to install sculpture, engrave war timeline along labyrinth in plazaHappy Valley has applied for additional state grant funds to expand its memorial for veterans adjacent to City Hall with new design features further inviting contemplative reflection and community gathering. Dedicated in August 2021, the memorial site currently represents all branches of the U.S. armed services with a custom bench, branch flag and lighted flagpole, comprising the first of multiple construction phases that project organizers originally planned, but could only partially fund due to an unexpected increase in construction costs. $74,500 in funding for the memorial's first phase...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Forest Grove is working on homelessness solutions

Kristy Kottkey: 'Ultimately, we can't forget that this work is about people.'Sometimes, it is hard to tell the truth. We find ways to shield it, ignore it, or the most vexing for me personally, we "reframe it." But sometimes, the hard truth is what we need to hear in order to address a problem. Our City Council continues to receive letters from community members who detail valid concerns about the homelessness problem — and mainly, the encampments. We have all seen the visible camps that sprung up in local communities this past year, we've followed the frustrations on social media,...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Final Kristof residency filing due by Jan. 26

Former Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins is worried ruling could adversely impact voters with multiple residences.The final Oregon Supreme Court filing in the case about whether former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can run for governor is due by Wednesday, Jan. 26. There is no deadline for the court to decide the case after that, but ballots for the 2022 primary election must be ready by March 17. The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor must be a "resident within" the state for three years before the general election they could win, in this case...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City commissioners vote 3-2 on homeless permit

With good-neighbor agreement still being worked on, Father's Heart Street Ministry can continue warming shelter through March 31Oregon City again debated the need to balance homeless services with neighborhood concerns as commissioners voted 3-2 on Jan 19 to extend permission for Father's Heart Street Ministry to operate an emergency warming shelter for the rest of the winter. Father's Heart wanted to operate its overnight warming shelter through April, but city commissioners decided to only allow permission through March 31. By unanimous vote on Aug. 18, city rejected a bid by Father's Heart to continue operating a warming shelter permanently at...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland lawmaker tapped as co-leader of state budget panel

Rep. Tawna Sanchez would be first Native American to head the Legislature's key committee.Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a Democrat from Portland, will be the next House co-leader of the Oregon Legislature's joint budget committee. Sanchez's appointment was announced Friday, Jan. 21, by Speaker-nominee Dan Rayfield, a Democrat from Corvallis who currently holds that position. Her appointment would take effect upon Rayfield's selection as speaker by the full House when the 2022 session opens Feb. 1. The nominee of the majority party usually prevails. Rayfield succeeds Tina Kotek, a Democrat from Portland who resigned both the speakership and her seat as...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County approves regional supportive housing contract

Commissioners approve plan to deliver about $24M annually to address chronic homelessness. Clackamas County has approved a Metro-wide supportive housing contract outlining the distribution of a projected $240 million toward reducing chronic homelessness in the county over the next decade. County commissioners on Thursday enthusiastically voted through the "long-awaited" contract,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City investigates 'emoji illiterate' commissioner

Report concurs with Frank O'Donnell's 'plausible explanation' that he had tried to select 'silly' face, not 'yum' faceOregon City recently hired an investigator to examine a complaint filed against City Commissioner Frank O'Donnell, who said he was sorry for any unintended harm but was glad that the recently released report exonerated him of a harassment charge. Now-resigned City Recorder Kattie Riggs launched a formal complaint shortly after giving notice with the city that she had accepted employment elsewhere. The complaint was filed two weeks after the commissioner took the unusual action of stepping down from the dais during an Aug....
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City names its first commission president of color

Denyse McGriff again makes history by taking position with mayoral powers when mayor is absent. Oregon City's Denyse McGriff was unanimously appointed commission president during the Jan. 5 meeting of commissioners. "It's going to be a little more responsibility, but it shows a continued spirit of cooperation among the commissioners...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy