Kate Middleton’s New Hairstyle Features Cascading Curls While Looking Chic in Brown Turtleneck and Skirt With Boots

By Jacorey Moon
 2 days ago
Kate Middleton gives a lesson in playing with dark neutrals with her latest look today.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted visiting the National Health Service staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, U.K. The two listened to the people to gain more insight into their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the ensemble, Middleton opted for a brown turtleneck sweater dress that featured a thick knit to keep her warm and a skirt. Over it, she donned a double-breasted tan overcoat that tied the moment together seamlessly.

When it came down to the shoes, Middleton chose a pair of tall brown suede boots that further grounded her attire perfectly. They had a chunky, short heel that made them optimal and functional for the day of walking. She also debuted a new wavy hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders; it was a departure from her typically straight mane.

Along with engaging the public, the duchess got to play with a cockapoo puppy.

Middleton’s essential personal style is sharp and sophisticated and prompts her to have creative clothing options when she gets dolled up. When she’s making an appearance at events like this one, and other times when she’s in her formal royal regalia, she wears breezy dresses, intricate outerwear, printed separates and tailored separates. For shoes, the duchess tends to wear sandals, boots , pumps , flats and sneakers that all show off that special Middleton flair.

When she graces and saunters down red carpets, Middleton wears beautiful creations from brands like Jenny Peckham, Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Catherine Walker and Ralph Lauren.

Put on a pair of tall brown suede boots and further elevate your outfits.

Click through the gallery to see Middleton’s best shoe looks through the years.

To Buy: Nine West Hiya boots, $127 (was $199) .

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $167 (was $238) .

CREDIT: COURTESY OF TARGET

To Buy: Universal Thread Barb boots, $40 .

