NCAA Cedes Power to Conferences, Divisions With Vote to Change Charter

By Daniel Libit and Eben Novy-Williams
 2 days ago
Under threat from the nation’s highest court, subverted by dozens of state legislatures, and increasingly loathed by the American public, NCAA members voted Thursday for the association to relinquish its role as the omnipotent rule-maker of college sports .

The 801-195 vote—seen, for months, as a foregone conclusion—closes the book on a nearly half-century epoch, during which the Indianapolis-based organization served as central command for intercollegiate athletics, from Division III to Division I. Moving forward, those separate divisions, and maybe even individual conferences, will have more power to set rules for athlete benefits, academic standards, enforcement and more.

The vote comes at a time when college athletes have gained newfound financial rights—principally, to earn endorsement money while playing—which the NCAA had long tried to stop, or at least stall. Even now, the governing body’s enforcement arm is scrutinizing  a number of schools, including Oregon , BYU, and Miami , over the NIL money their athletes are receiving.

With the new constitution, the NCAA is effectively giving up on its long-held belief that it could create a coherent framework of rules to govern both UT-Austin (athletics budget: $174 million) and Division III’s Austin College ($2 million). Those imbalances have always existed but have grown even wider over the past few decades, as college sports grew into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.

The NCAA will continue to oversee its intellectual property, serve as liaison to the U.S. Olympic team and conduct national championships. It will also remain in charge of negotiating media rights deals for those championships, including the lucrative March Madness television deal with Turner and CBS that accounts for the vast majority of its roughly $1.1 billion in annual revenue.

In his annual “ State of College Sports ” speech at the NCAA convention in Indianapolis, association president Mark Emmert invoked the nation’s original Revolution, saying the new charter ratified Thursday was more like the Declaration of Independence than the U.S. Constitution. Emmert, who appeared remotely on account of COVID-19 protocols, suggested that the change in course allowed for “ a fresh 21st century version of college sports,” unencumbered by “the baggage of the previous decades.”

In the discussion before the vote, held right after Emmert finished speaking, representatives from a number of lower-division schools expressed displeasure with the new constitution, particularly around revenue sharing. Since 1996, the NCAA has shared 4.37% of its operating revenue with Division II and 3.18% with Division III, and those portions won't change under the new accord.

Betsy Mitchell, the athletic director at D-III Caltech, complained that the process leading up to the vote had been "highly-scripted" and full of "strong-arming." In one of the day's most memorable lines, Mitchell argued that the NCAA's new declaration wasn't nearly independent enough: "Why are we still trying to stick together?"

Thursday’s vote could be a more drastic version of a change that started at the NCAA convention back in 2015 , when the governing body granted the five richest conferences the power to make some of their own rules, particularly in what they offer athletes. Those five leagues—the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Pac-12—immediately voted to grant athletes stipends to meet the full cost of attendance, to guarantee more four-year scholarships, and to clarify rules around insurance for future pros. (Some of those changes have since been adopted more broadly).

The new changes will kick in as the Power 5 conferences partake in their most recent game of musical chairs. Texas and Oklahoma, two of the richest and most popular NCAA brands, are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in the coming years, part of a wider series of conference realignments that appears to be consolidating power in the SEC and Big Ten.

Sportico

Florida NIL Rules Draw Lawsuit From High School, College Players

With college athletes now enjoying opportunities to profit from their name, image and likeness, it was only a matter of time before high school athletes sought the same chance. In a lawsuit filed in Miami on Monday, Sal Stewart, a third baseman at Westminster Christian School in Florida, and Gilbert Frierson, a safety/linebacker at the University of Miami, are challenging a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) bylaw that prohibits high school athletes from “capitalizing on athletic fame.” They also contest a restriction in Florida’s NIL statute that disallows NIL deals which last beyond a player competing in college. Both Stewart,...
MIAMI, FL
Sportico

Big Spending on Recruiting Pays Off for Georgia and Alabama: Data Viz

The College Football Playoff championship game once again features two of the sport’s biggest spenders. Alabama and Georgia, however, separate themselves from the country’s richest teams in one particular category: recruiting.  For three straight years, the SEC foes have been the two most extravagant spenders in recruiting. The only other school to exceed even two-thirds of Georgia’s $9.04 million spent during that timespan is Alabama ($7.08 million), which in turn has spent a million more than Tennessee ($5.87 million), the next closest program. Those numbers come from budgets that schools submit annually through the NCAA’s Membership Financial Report System, and which have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

UConn, NCAA Blasted Over Due Process in Kevin Ollie Award Decision

In a 69-page opinion issued on Thursday, arbitrator Mark Irvings came down on the University of Connecticut for its firing of men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and awarded Ollie $11.2 million. Unless it quickly, and successfully, petitions a federal court, UConn must pay Ollie within 10 business days. The opinion did not dispute that recruiting violations occurred during Ollie’s tenure but sharply criticized the NCAA’s probe of Ollie, cited “due process deficiencies” on UConn’s part and questioned the severity the school’s punishment. He found the process resembling something of a kangaroo court. Ollie, 49, led the Huskies to a national championship in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Anger as NCAA drops protection for trans athletes after attacks on champion swimmer Lia Thomas

After much public discussion on whether swimmer Lia Thomas, who is transgender, should compete in women’s events, the NCAA met on Wednesday and announced that there would be changes to its policies regarding transgender athletes.These changes could mean Lia Thomas, part of the Penn Athletics women’s swimming team, will not be able to compete in the upcoming NCAA Championships. Under the former policy, trans women were allowed to compete in women’s events if they had undergone a year of hormone-suppression therapy. The new policy means they have to follow the rules of the national and international governing bodies – which require...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Penn Reacts To The NCAA’s Transgender Policy Change

Earlier this week, the NCAA announced an update to its policy regarding transgender participation in sports. “Like the Olympics, the updated NCAA policy calls for transgender participation for each sport to be determined by the policy for the national governing body of that sport, subject to ongoing review and recommendation by the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports to the Board of Governors,” a statement from the NCAA read.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local 4 WHBF

NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

College Athletic Debt Soars as Power 5 Programs Resist Scrutiny

Today’s guest columnist is Michael H. LeRoy, professor in the University of Illinois School of Labor and Employment Relations, and College of Law. As a professor on the University of Illinois Athletic Board since 2014, I have observed the explosion of athletic debt on our campus. Our board, like others, has faculty, students and alums. We are designed to be a sounding board—a “check and balance,” according to my school’s charter for us. In short, we have an advisory role, nothing more. For all these years, we have been captive to two athletic directors’ control over information and meetings. Thus, we haven’t...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Penn pledges to work with NCAA, support transgender swimmer

The University of Pennsylvania said it will work with the NCAA under its newly adopted standards for transgender athletes.Swimmer Lia Thomas who competed for the men's team at Penn before transitioning, has qualified to compete in March at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships. She is set to race in the women's 200-yard, 500-yard and 1,650-yard freestyle.“Penn Athletics is aware of the NCAA’s new transgender participation policy,” the Ivy League school said Thursday in a statement. “In support of our student-athlete, Lia Thomas, we will work with the NCAA regarding her participation under the newly adopted standards...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Timing, Change and the Evolution of College Sports

Today’s guest columnist is John Brody, chief revenue officer at Learfield. Timing is everything in life. And right now, the college sports industry is in the midst of historic and mind-blowing transformation, evolving at breakneck speed, accelerated by COVID-19. Timing matters, and so does one’s ability to take advantage of the opportunity it can present. How has timing played a role in my career? I have been extremely fortunate to have learned and grown at incredible places at transformative times in their history. Whether it was America’s obsession with the McGwire/Sosa home run race and the creation and execution of the All-Century Team...
NFL
Sportico

Alabama? Georgia? The SEC Has Already Won the College Football Playoff

Regardless of how Monday night’s national championship game plays out, there’s already one clear winner: the Southeastern Conference. Two SEC titans, Alabama and Georgia, face off in Indianapolis in the final college football game of the season. It is the seventh straight year that at least one SEC team has played for the title, and the conference, whose motto is, “It Just Means More,” will have won five of those championships. The SEC’s show of force on the field—both Alabama and Georgia won their semifinals in blowout fashion—is reflected in the league’s financial prowess. The SEC reported $729 million in total revenue...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

NCAA Athletes-as-Employees Case Heads to Federal Appeals Court

As 2022 begins, college athletes’ quest to gain recognition as employees is headed to a federal appeals court. On Dec. 22, Pennsylvania district judge John Padova elevated, for appellate review, this provocative issue in the case Johnson v. NCAA: Whether NCAA Division I student athletes can be employees of the colleges and universities they attend for purposes of the Fair Labor Standards Act, solely by virtue of their participation in interscholastic athletics. Judge Padova accomplished this step by certifying this issue for interlocutory appeal, meaning an appeal of a case before it is decided. Last fall, the judge denied motions by colleges...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

