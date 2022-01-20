ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski Gets a Major Height Boost in Platform Heels While Modeling a Menswear Blazer on the AMI Runway

By Tara Larson
 2 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski hit the runway in a sleek look.

The model appeared on the catwalk for AMI’s fall 2022 collection on Wednesday. The fashion show, part of Paris Fashion Week, showcased pieces created by AMI designer Alexandre Mattiussi. The collection featured lots of black and white with small pops of color. EmRata wore a black slip top and a black mini skirt in the show, with a black oversized menswear blazer over top. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and worn straight. She carried a black top-handle bag.

The new author slipped into platform heels. She wore black patent leather heels with a thick sole and a thin ankle strap, as well as a pointed toe. Platform heels have become a popular shoe style this season from their height and support, and the style clearly isn’t going away anytime soon. Stars like Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen and Hailee Steinfeld have worn the towering style by luxury houses like Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks.

When it comes to her personal style of shoes, Ratajkowski owns a long list of light-colored sneakers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from brands like Nike, Adidas or Veja.

If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” actress in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

Click to see Emily Ratajkowski’s style evolution over the years .

Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

Simone Biles took her sporty style on a party bus en route to Austin, Texas this week. While taking a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories before boarding the bus with her friends, the Olympian wore sleek black leggings. She paired the bottoms with a matching black crop top, as well as a puffy jacket in a deep berry hue. Biles completed her look with two delicate necklaces and several rings. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast elevated her athleisure with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream pair featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette....
Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
Lori Harvey Strikes a Pose in an Edgy Pink Catsuit & Slick Sandals to Celebrate Her Birthday

Lori Harvey serves a bold lesson in matching patterns on her birthday. The socialite posted a photo on her Instagram story yesterday in an outfit that was perfectly edgy for one of fashion’s newest “it” girls, while highlighting that she’ll be 25 today. For the ensemble, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey donned a black and pink abstract printed catsuit that felt modern and fresh. She accessorized it with a handbag splashed with the same abstract pattern. When it came down to the shoes, Harvey slipped on a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that helped unify her attire. Harvey has a chic and unique...
Emily Ratajkowski Gets Her Blue Steel Beauty Look On

If there was ever an appropriate time to take your best blue steel out for a spin, it’s in a lacklustre January, when things need spicing up a bit. Emily Ratajkowksi has the right idea, showing off a sultry silver look after working with make-up artist Hung Vanngo this week.
Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Kate Hudson Kicks Up Her Party Heels in a Bathtub With a Little Black Dress & a Vodka Martini

Kate Hudson is sharing her New Year’s Eve plans with her fans. On Wednesday, the “Raising Helen” star took to Instagram to joke about her plans for the rest of the holiday season. It looks like the actress will be ringing in 2022 with martinis, music and a nice warm bath. “How I’m spending NYE @kingstvodka,” Hudson wrote, promoting her King St. Vodka brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) In the photo carousel, Hudson poses in a bathtub complete with a gold faucet and gold shower hose. In the new optics, the “You, Me...
Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
La La Anthony Models a Sultry Winter White Look With Sky-High, Lugged-Sole Booties

La La Anthony took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off an eye-catching winter look. The TV personality and actress, who has become known for her chic shoe style and impressive sneaker collection, posted two photos of herself modeling a creamy white and nude outfit with sultry cut-out details and matching booties featuring a sky-high heel. The eBay partner donned a white curve-hugging turtleneck jumpsuit with an off-white overcoat on top and lug-sole lace-up ankle boots in the same ivory colorway. Anthony accessorized with pink-tinted shades and a white Chanel bag, which she wore around her neck like a long necklace. ...
Lori Harvey Goes Casual in Sweatshirt, Leggings and Yeezy Foam Runners for Pilates

Lori Harvey took sporty style to new heights in one of the decade’s most controversial sneakers. The model stepped out on Tuesday to attend a pilates class, wearing black leggings and striped tube socks. The comfy pairing was layered with a dark green sweatshirt. Harvey’s loungewear was accessorized with black sunglasses and a black shoulder bag for greater versatility. When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Yeezy Foam Runner sneakers. The controversial shoe featured a white colorway known as “Ararat.” The style also included uppers completely made of EVA foam and algae for a lightweight feel. The angular curved...
Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
Emily Ratajkowski Doubles Up On Fringe In A Silver Halter

For some, the new year calls for an entirely new look. Allow Emily Ratajkowski to show you how to get your aesthetic transformation right. On Instagram, the model posted photos of her new tousled bangs. It's unclear if the hair was a wig or a real-life chop, but either way, it called to mind '60s-era beauty trends (think swinging icons like Jane Birkin, Marianne Faithfull, and Brigitte Bardot). She completed her glam with cat-eye liner, warm blush, and a nude lip.
Cardi B Cuddles With Daughter Kulture in Matching Chanel Earmuffs, Fur Coats & Slouchy Boots

On Monday, Cardi B took to Instagram to share new photos of herself and her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture. In the new carousel images, the duo cozied up and posed on top of a black Maybach vehicle. Fans couldn’t get over the new shots as they showcased the rapper’s close bond with her firstborn. While the car also received much recognition, so did their outfits. The mother and daughter kicked off the new year in matching black and white Chanel earmuffs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Cardi completed her ear warmers with a black and white...
Dakota Johnson Goes All-Red in 3D Flower Dress and Manolo Blahnik Heels for ‘James Corden’

Dakota Johnson went all-red for an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The “Lost Daughter” star sat down with the British comedian and actor Josh Gad, wearing a red Magda Butrym dress. The long-sleeved style featured a miniature polka dot print, as well as a sleek ruched skirt and plunging neckline. The bold piece also included three 3D flower accents on its front, adding a garden-worthy spin to Johnson’s look. For footwear, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of sharp Manolo Blahnik pumps. The $665 BB style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with 4.1-inch stiletto heels for a sleek twist....
Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
Lori Harvey Is All Tied Up with Michael B. Jordan in Chocolate Disco Dress and Wrapped Sandals

Lori Harvey’s 2022 was off to a romantic start, as she rang in the new year with a kiss from beau Michael B. Jordan. The model shared sweet photos of the couple on Instagram, wearing a halter-neck minidress by Raisa Vanessa. The sleek backless number featured a chocolate brown palette covered in square-shaped sequins, instantly channeling ’70s glamour. Harvey accessorized with a gold bracelet, watch and drop earrings. “Happy New Year,” she coupled the romantic photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. The...
Cardi B Srikes a Pose with Daughter Kulture in Balenciaga x Crocs Boots

Cardi B and her daughter with Offset, Kulture Cephus, posed for a picture on the rapper’s story posted to Instagram yesterday. The performer and mom-of-one smiled for the camera in front of a full-length mirror, holding her daughter’s hand. The two were dressed warmly, showing off their looks for the day before heading out the door. Cardi B wore a black turtleneck for an added layer of warmth and a pair of black leggings. For outerwear, the rapper opted for a Gucci x The North Face jacket in green. The quilted puffer featured the famous Gucci monogram with a high, black...
Penelope Cruz Is a Sight in White Tweed MiniDress and Chunky Platform Sandals for ‘The Late Late Show’

Penelope Cruz sparkles in a neat ensemble. The “Parallel Mothers” star attended “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night while wearing a streamlined look suitable for the movie star. Ensemble-wise, Cruz donned a tweed white minidress from Chanel that featured two straps and a pink and blue plaid pattern strewn throughout the piece. She accessorized the moment with two white Chanel bracelets and a dainty silver ring. The “Jamón Jamón” star finished off her getup with a pair of white platform Chanel sandals emblazoned with the house’s signature double-interlocking c logo. Cruz has a sartorial aesthetic that include fancy modern,...
