15 Indy venues collecting socks for houseless Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — After a relatively successful first year, the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance's "SOCK ON Sock Drive" is back.

IIVA collected almost 2,000 new pairs of socks for houseless people in need of clean and warm socks last year for its first sock drive.

Through February 18, socks can be dropped off at 15 performance venues in Indy or ordered on Amazon and shipped to IIVA's headquarters.

All sock donations will then be given to Horizon House, a full-service agency in Indianapolis that helps people experiencing homelessness, to ensure the items are given to the people and communities that need them the most.

Here are the venues participating in the Sock On.

White Rabbit Cabaret : 1116 Prospect St.

: 1116 Prospect St. Mousetrap : 5565 N. Keystone Ave.

: 5565 N. Keystone Ave. The Jazz Kitchen : 5377 N. College Ave.

: 5377 N. College Ave. Melody Inn : 3826 N. Illinois St.

: 3826 N. Illinois St. Carnahan Hall : 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6

HI-FI : 1043 Virginia Ave. Suite #4

: 1043 Virginia Ave. Suite #4 The Vogue : 6259 N. College Ave.

: 6259 N. College Ave. Helium Comedy Club : 10 W. Georgia St.

: 10 W. Georgia St. Square Cat Vinyl : 1054 Virginia Ave.

: 1054 Virginia Ave. The Patron Saint : 250 S. Meridian St.

: 250 S. Meridian St. Virginia Ave. Mercantile : 1043 Virginia Ave. Suite #4

: 1043 Virginia Ave. Suite #4 Dukes Indy : 2352 S. West St.

: 2352 S. West St. Sun King Downtown : 135 N. College Ave.

: 135 N. College Ave. Sun King Carmel : 351 Monon Blvd.

: 351 Monon Blvd. Sun King Fishers : 9713 District N. Dr.

The Brown County Music Center in Nashville, located at 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., and The Bluebird in Bloomington, located at 216 N. Walnut St., is also taking part in the sock drive.

To donate through Amazon, visit smile.amazon.com to choose IIVA's Sock On, and Amazon will donate .5% of the price of your purchase to the sock drive as well.

Learn more about the Sock On at indianavenuealliance.org .