Gamigo launches a new department and plans new acquisitions to increase its publishing efforts

You there, sitting there and reading this! Are you aware of Pantheon? One of the big things the developers are talking up for 2022 is increasing awareness, based on the hope that more people would be interested in it if they heard about it. And maybe also throw some money at the game in the process, based on the fact that “pledging money to the game” is one of the things highlighted as getting improved in 2022 along with a planned alpha. Awesome.

