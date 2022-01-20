ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gamigo launches a new department and plans new acquisitions to increase its publishing efforts

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would seem that Gamigo is intent on making the publishing arm of its business that much stronger in 2022. The company, which already publishes MMORPGs like Trove, RIFT,...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
massivelyop.com

Betawatch: Pantheon plans alpha and increased awareness for 2022

You there, sitting there and reading this! Are you aware of Pantheon? One of the big things the developers are talking up for 2022 is increasing awareness, based on the hope that more people would be interested in it if they heard about it. And maybe also throw some money at the game in the process, based on the fact that “pledging money to the game” is one of the things highlighted as getting improved in 2022 along with a planned alpha. Awesome.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoin.com

Hoo AMM Pool Launched, New Access to Increase User Yields

PRESS RELEASE. According to Hoo users who participated in AMM (Automated Market Maker) test, each liquidity pool of Hoo has listed quantitative data, such as total liquidity, 24H transaction fee, 1 day and 7 days annualized return for users’ reference. Compared to on-chain DEX providing liquidity such as Uniswap, users can operate at the Hoo website without consuming Gas fees, and the operation is faster and without worrying about security issues such as smart contract vulnerabilities and hacker attacks.
MARKETS
Fast Company

Google poaches a key Microsoft executive for its new AR effort

Google has hired a key architect of Microsoft’s HoloLens Project to work on its own “Project Iris” augmented reality glasses project. The hire, Bernard Kress, first reported by Road to VR‘s Scott Hayden, took place in November. That’s roughly the same time that Google decided to centralize its AR/VR development efforts under the roof of Google Labs (as reported by TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez). Kress’s title is director of XR (mixed reality) Engineering at Google Labs. The group is reportedly led by Clay Bavor, who reports directly to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Longtime Warner Bros. Communications Exec Scott Rowe Launches PR Firm

Veteran Warner Bros. communications and marketing executive Scott Rowe has set up a new shop. Rowe, who departed the studio last year after a 27-year run, has announced the launch of SRowe2000 Media where he’ll provide global clients across all industries with strategic communication, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution. He’s already at work with a number of clients in various industries including Premiere Digital, NATPE and a soon-to-be-announced tech start-up. He’s also currently serving as a PR consultant to Eric Strong for his bid for L.A. County Sheriff. The launch announcement finds Rowe in a new role...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Mmorpgs
pockettactics.com

Super Rare launches its own publishing arm – focused on indies

Super Rare – the UK based company known for making physical versions of smaller Switch games like Mundaun, Yes, Your Grace, and more – announced today they are launching their own publishing arm, called Super Rare Originals. It’s focusing on indies and working to bring them both to consoles and PC. We can also imagine that many of these will likely receive physical versions down the line, as that’s what Super Rare is all about.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Activision-Blizzard submits useless Microsoft buyout FAQ for employees

We sure hope you’re not tired of hearing about Activision-Blizzard and its labor messes, discrimination and harassment scandal, and pending sale to Microsoft – because there’s always more. First, yesterday the company dropped a few documents on the SEC website, including a required filing that lightly touches...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
foodservicedirector.com

Levy to develop new technologies for its venues with the launch of an innovation studio

Levy, the arena and stadium foodservice giant, is launching a high-tech innovation studio to partner with startups and others to develop new technologies for its venues, the Chicago-based company announced Thursday. The new venture, called DBK Studio, is “aimed at creating the next generation of truly frictionless experiences for guests...
CHICAGO, IL
massivelyop.com

Profane replaces calendar dates on its development roadmap with highlights and progress bars

One of the biggest, spikiest, gnarliest bear traps in open development is slapping a date on a feature; nine times out of ten, date projections go completely wrong, and a missed date never feels good for those following along or expecting a feature’s arrival. On the other hand, devs removing dates entirely often transforms “transparent development” into something more like “opaque and kind of cloudy development.”
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Hyatt Plans To Launch Two New Hotels In UK

Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: H) said its affiliate has entered into management agreements with Stratford City Hotels Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&L Hospitality, for Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford. The 225-room Hyatt Regency London Stratford and the 127-room Hyatt House London Stratford are expected to...
INDUSTRY
massivelyop.com

WoW Factor: Some thoughts on the Microsoft acquisition of Activision-Blizzard

At this point, keeping up with what’s going on with Activision-Blizzard is far more of an involved project than keeping up with World of Warcraft itself. This is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the exact opposite of where I want to be in my career. I got into this field because I really loved WoW and wanted to talk about it, not because I had a deep and abiding affection for corporate shenanigans and a desire to keep track of who’s acquiring whom for absurd sums of money.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Elyon’s weekly patch adds snowman quest, improves clan war matchmaking

Do you want to build a snowman? Well, you can’t, but you can participate in Elyon’s Snowman’s Wish event while humming “In Summer.” See, because it’s about a Snowman who “wants to feel summer before he melts away.” It’s all part of Kakao’s patch today; just grab your invitation and head to the Palm Beach Resort and then forget all about the quest. Oh fine, collect summer scent for the snowman. Just swing by the beach first, yeah?
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: What might be the next MMO to undergo a big business model shift?

In years past, this annual Daily Grind was focused on the next MMO that might go free-to-play, but that’s become less and less relevant as the number of MMOs that even could go free-to-play, let alone are likely to do so, has dwindled. So let’s adjust the question around MMOs that might undergo a business model shift of some sort period.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Wizard101 and Pirate101 developer KingsIsle promises ‘exciting things’ for its January 27 KI Live broadcast

The KI Live broadcasts from Wizard101 and Pirate101 developer KingsIsle are usually something that regular fans of both games want to pay attention to, but the next livestream from the studio may be of particular interest, as the upcoming stream on Thursday, January 27th, is promising “exciting things […] planned for our games and the community”
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Showcase IDX Launches Top New Feature For Its Core Product

New Listings To Leads option set to offer real estate agents the cutting edge advantage. Showcase IDX, the leading real estate search and consumer engagement platform, has added a brilliant new feature to its core products, which is set to offer Listings To Leads advantage to real estate agents. The...
MLS
massivelyop.com

Riot confirms Runeterra MMO’s group-centered design philosophy

While Riot Games’ in-development Runeterra MMO still hasn’t publicized anything that resembles gameplay, release plans, or even testing plans, what it does have is vision. Executive Producer Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street replied to a question on Twitter about whether the studio’s developing MMO will be solo-friendly or group-centric, prompting the following response:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy