Gamigo launches a new department and plans new acquisitions to increase its publishing efforts

Veteran Warner Bros. communications and marketing executive Scott Rowe has set up a new shop.
Rowe, who departed the studio last year after a 27-year run, has announced the launch of SRowe2000 Media where he’ll provide global clients across all industries with strategic communication, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution. He’s already at work with a number of clients in various industries including Premiere Digital, NATPE and a soon-to-be-announced tech start-up. He’s also currently serving as a PR consultant to Eric Strong for his bid for L.A. County Sheriff.
The launch announcement finds Rowe in a new role...
