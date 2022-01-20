And the top home renovation of the pandemic is …

When I walked in this house, it made me feel like I was at my granny's," says designer Meg Kelly. Her East Nashville ranch-style home had only one previous owner, and the interiors hadn't been redone since it was built in 1963. Outdated features like dark wood paneling and a compact, closed-off floor plan would have scared away many prospective buyers. ("There were doors everywhere!" she says.) But thanks to her professional background in roll-up-your-sleeves renovations, she saw endless potential. "I wanted a fixer-upper so I could put my influence on it," says Kelly, who recently launched her Nashville-based interiors studio, Clella Design (which she named after her Granny Clella, who she says "fancied herself a designer"). Kelly marked projects off her checklist in phases, starting by ripping down a wall to create an open kitchen-and-living area that's prime for entertaining. She also closed off the garage to make an additional bedroom, bath, and laundry room, bringing the home's square footage to around 1,600. Now, she says, "There isn't a single piece of this house that I haven't touched." With bold color combinations, a mix of vintage and modern furniture, and an ever-growing art collection, she infused her dated rancher with new life. Steal her decorating ideas here.

