This one map shows what union membership looks like in the US

November saw quitting intensify across the US. New data reveals which states saw the biggest surges. Twenty-two states saw their quit rates climb, while only Colorado and Pennsylvania saw significant declines. Job openings rates fell markedly in 16 states, offering some hope to firms struggling to rehire.
Democrats and Republicans both see the wage boom as a positive development from the labor shortage. Record-high quits and slow hiring forced businesses to raise wages at the fastest pace in decades. While members of both parties back the gains, some have concerns around inflation and productivity.
The number of workers in unions dropped in 2021 amid strikes and workers no longer settling for low-paying work. The union membership rate, which tracks the percentage of workers who are members of a union, also went down. It shows how far the labor movement still has to go as...
Desperate Afghans are struggling to withdraw cash as the economy crumbles under the Taliban. The founder of a coding school for Afghan women told Insider that her students' families were going hungry. She devised an innovative solution — sending emergency payments to them in the form of crypto.
El Salvador will offer small and medium-sized companies $10 million in cryptocurrency loans this quarter. The country will partner with solana-based platform Acumen, and the loans will have an annual interest rate of 6% to 7%. This marks the latest push by President Nayib Bukele, a bitcoin bull, to further...
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham has said the US is in an epic market bubble that could soon implode. He said a crash could wipe out $35 trillion of value, attacked the Fed, and provided some investment advice. Here are the 12 best quotes from the GMO founder and market historian's...
When Juan Antonio Sorto moved to America at age six, he began learning that education was the path to the American Dream. To achieve that dream, he took on what is now a $250,000 student-debt load. He wants an answer on Biden's plan to address the crisis: "If you're going...
A crypto "ice age" might be coming as the Fed slashes its support for markets and the economy. Crypto prices have slumped, with bitcoin tumbling to a six-month low below $38,000 on Friday. With the Fed hiking interest rates, and nagging questions about regulation and the technology, the outlook could...
US stocks tumbled Friday as investors continued to fret over rates and digested disappointing earnings. Netflix fell over 20% after its earnings report delivered a weak outlook for subscriber growth. Cryptocurrencies, oil, and gold prices all slipped. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.
The Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates in a bid to curb inflation this year. Warren Buffett has emphasized the critical importance of rates in valuing assets. The investor compared interest rates to gravity, and recommended ignoring predictions about them. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10...
Biden said this week he will try to get "chunks" of his economic agenda passed after Manchin tanked it. But it's unclear if Sen. Joe Manchin will budge on his initial concerns, like the expanded child tax credit. When it comes to the climate, though, Democrats may have an agreement...
Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is sounding the alarm on a possible US recession and Chinese slowdown. In a quarterly letter to investors, Wood said the yield curve flattening may signal a recession. She said a downturn would put innovation stocks championed by Ark in "deep value territory." Sign up here...
The US Federal Reserve released its long-awaited report on central bank digital currencies. The report weighed the pros and cons of issuing a CBDC but didn't take a stance on whether to do so. The Fed asked for public comment on a list of 22 questions about the matter. Sign...
Nancy Pelosi reversed course, saying she's open to banning lawmakers from stock trading. "If members want to do that, I'm okay with that," she said, emphasizing the "trust" she has in members. She also called for more disclosure at the Supreme Court, saying she doesn't want the court "let off...
