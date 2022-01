Happy New Year and welcome back for another exciting semester here at Angelo State. We will return to 100% face-to-face classes for our on-campus students beginning Jan. 18. We have come a long way from this time last year, and we have a long way to go to get to the end of 2022. To say that this semester will be filled with great expectations, opportunities, and experiences would be an understatement. Many students have their eyes already set on walking across the stage in either May or December of 2022.

