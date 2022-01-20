ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU Medicine postpones vaccine mandate for second time

By John Lynch
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

UPDATE: The date for the vaccine mandate has been released. Updated information and details can be found here.

( WTRF ) – WVU Medicine will, again, be delaying its vaccine mandate for workers that was set originally for Oct. 31, 2021.

Employees at WVU Medicine were expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Jan. 21, 2022.

WVU Medicine said the deadline has been postponed, but there is no official date at this time.

WVU Medicine offers e-visit assessment for COVID testing

The vaccine mandate applies to employees of all WVU Health System hospitals and clinics, including those in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, and also applies to staff who are working remotely at home or onsite.

Ceo and President of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital Douglas Harrison said when the announcement was first made that if those who choose not to get the vaccine, they will not be employed at WVU Medicine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

