You can still thank Betty White for being a friend on Facebook

By Jenny Evans
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy world has been a little darker since Dec. 31, as I’m sure yours probably has been, too. After all, it’s the day the incomparable Betty White left us all to figure out the rest of life on our own. So far? Not so good. The world is falling apart in...

TVLine

Betty White's Final Message to Fans Is a Sweet, Heartfelt One — Watch Video

This time, Betty White is thanking you for being a friend. A video posted to the late actress’ Instagram account on Friday captures her final message to fans: “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” White says to the camera. “Thank you so much and stick around.” As explained in the caption, the video was filmed with the intent of posting on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday. She died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. “As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world,...
HuffingtonPost

Animals Are Being Named After Betty White In Honor Of Her Charity Work

The late Betty White is getting one honor she surely would have appreciated ― a bunch of animal namesakes. The “Golden Girls” icon was outspoken about her love of animals, and regularly donated to and volunteered for animal-related organizations. While some of this work was public at the time, other acts of charity largely flew under the radar during White’s life and are only becoming more widely known about now, like the time she paid to fly animals from a storm-stricken aquarium to safety after Hurricane Katrina.
Betty White
99.5 WKDQ

Here’s to You, Betty White. Stay Golden.

When it comes to allure, comedy and talent, Betty White stood in a class all her own. A legend in every sense of the word, she had a record-breaking film and television career (Guinness World Record certified, mind you) as well as the heart of most everyone in America. Speaking as a devout Golden Girls fan, I was heartbroken to learn of Ms. White’s passing just before the new year but also found great comfort in knowing that everyone’s four favorite mature women from Miami were back together again, sharing laughs and memories over sloe gin fizzes and cheesecake.
Deadline

Betty White’s Final Message Thanks Fans For Support Of Her Animal Welfare Challenge

A final message from Betty White has been posted to Instagram, thanking supporters of “The Betty White Challenge,” which asked fans to donate to animal welfare charities on what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. White died at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, but fans apparently have honored her final wish to support animal welfare. “Good morning! As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge￼�. She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone. When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals ❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty White (@bettymwhite)  
WSET

Celebrating America's Best Friend, Betty White

Celebrate Betty White's life and legacy with the Morris Animal Foundation that she served with for over 50 years. #bettywhite #BettyWhiteChallenge #americasbestfriend #celebrity #animals.
Marietta Daily Journal

Betty White would have turned 100 Monday. Here's how you can watch her tribute movie

Betty White's enduring legacy needs no introduction. On what would have been her 100th birthday, her story will be properly honored on the big screen in "Betty White: A Celebration." Screening in theaters Monday, the film was previously titled "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration." After her...
fox4now.com

Betty White thanks fans in video posted after her death

Betty White had a message for her fans that were ready to celebrate her 100th birthday. “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” White said in a video message that was posted on social media Friday. “Thank you so much and stick around.”
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend

Betty White taught us all so much over the course of her 99- year life. But for me, it was her role in the hilarious 1980s’ sitcom, “The Golden Girls,” that has stuck with me all these years.  It wasn’t just the comical adventures and zany plots that made me love Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and […] The post Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox13news.com

Betty White birthday video thanks fans for love, support

Weeks after her tragic passing, Betty White had one last message to share with her fans around the world on what would have been her 100th birthday. In the video, White is seen sitting in a chair wearing a bright green patterned blazer and matching blouse thanking her fans for their love and support.
TODAY.com

Friends, co-stars, fans honor Betty White on her 100th birthday

Betty White would have turned 100 years old on Monday. Even though the celebrated actor passed away before the new year, she is still being widely celebrated. Movie theaters across the country are now showing “Betty White: A Celebration,” with tributes from family, friends and famous co-stars pouring in to honor her life.Jan. 17, 2022.
