Labor Issues

Labor union membership declined in 2021

By Kierra Frazier
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
The number of wage and salary workers belonging to unions declined by nearly 241,000 people in 2021, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Thursday. Why it matters: The union membership rate declined back to 2019 levels in 2021 to 10.3%, from 10.8% in 2020. By the numbers:...

Detroit News

Labor Voices: Union representation a boon for workers, democracy

Unions are the backbone of middle-class families in the United States. Rising wages, safer working conditions and fewer voting restrictions are benefits found in states with higher unionization levels according to a December 2021 report by the Economic Policy Institute. It’s nothing new for UAW members. We have witnessed firsthand...
Credit Union Times

Credit Unions Adapt to New Labor Market

Credit union CEOs have been adjusting to the new realities of the so-called Great Resignation, leveraging it as a competitive advantage to attract talented employees that can drive growth. And while government statistics showed employees in the financial services industry are not quitting their jobs at such high levels seen in other industries, anecdotal evidence and exclusive research conducted for CU Times suggested staffing issues are negatively affecting credit union member services and operations.
opb.org

Trade unions accuse Portland officials of interfering in labor effort

A coalition of municipal trade unions has accused Portland officials of interfering with an effort to organize a possible strike over what they say are low wages. In an unfair labor practice complaint filed late Friday, the District Council of Trade Unions alleges city supervisors polled union members on whether they would support a strike, told new members they could not participate and warned employees they would be denying vacation requests due to the looming walkout.
State
Hawaii State
Salon

Militant leader of flight attendants' union may seek biggest labor job in America

This article originally appeared on The Chief-Leader. Used by permission. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, who had signaled her intention to challenge longtime AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka's re-election prior to his fatal heart attack last August, is considering pursuing that run against Liz Shuler, who was elevated from the labor federation's secretary-treasurer post after quickly consolidating her support among some of its largest member unions.
bloomberglaw.com

Starbucks Union Wins Vote at Second Store, Labor Board Rules (2)

The union that won a landmark victory last month at a Starbucks Corp. restaurant has also prevailed at a second New York store, expanding a new labor foothold that has already inspired copycat efforts across the country. In a Monday order, an acting regional director for the National Labor Relations...
9NEWS

King Soopers responds to labor union after strike planned

COLORADO, USA — King Sooper said they reviewed the proposal from United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, the labor union representing King Soopers employees in Colorado, and are interested in attempting to resolve their differences and achieve a new labor agreement, the company said in a letter to UFCW Local 7 president.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
CNBC

Biden's $15 minimum wage hike for federal agencies is now in effect

Some federal employees just got a raise. Federal agencies were told on Friday to raise the minimum wage to $15 for workers in accordance with President Joe Biden's executive order, per a memo from the Office of Personnel Management. Because of the directive, 67,000 out of 2.2 million government employees...
Axios

Worker shortage unleashes a forever jobs crisis

Workers are in the driver's seat in the labor market, and that doesn't look likely to change anytime soon. It's also starting to alter the competitive landscape across the business world. Driving the news: The terms of competition are shifting, especially in labor-intensive industries. Companies that have some distinct advantage...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Industry People Are Quitting the Fastest

The “Great Resignation” is a term coined by the media and job experts. Americans have been leaving their jobs, voluntarily, in record numbers. According to CNBC, “A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November.” The industry people are quitting the fastest is accommodation and food services. It is unclear why so many people […]
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
AOL Corp

Biden hasn't put a dent in the Black employment gap after a year in office

A year ago, the incoming Biden administration vowed to focus on the Black unemployment rate to gauge the actual state of America's labor market. Broad metrics often “fail to capture the experience of the many people who are left behind, particularly people of color,” Biden’s nominee to head the Council of Economic Advisers said during her Senate confirmation hearing last year. And two incoming officials had written in 2020 that the Federal Reserve should focus “not the overall unemployment rate, but the Black rate.”
Axios

Axios

