SAN DIEGO — The 2021 housing market was one for the history books with the median sales price for homes in San Diego County at $740,000 over the past year, according to the San Diego Association of Realtors, which was a 17.3% increase from the year before. The median price for a single-family home across the county was $842,000, with condos and townhomes at $545,000, both seeing increases over 17%.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO