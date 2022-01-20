ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&M’s candy characters getting an updated look to be more ‘inclusive’

By Geoff Herbert
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mars, Incorporated, is giving its popular anthropomorphized M&M’s characters a slight makeover to be more “inclusive.”. Mars said Thursday it was making a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive,” aiming to increase the “sense of belonging for 10 million people around the...

TheDailyBeast

M&M’s Get a More ‘Inclusive’ Makeover... Giving the Green One Sneakers

What qualities are the most important for a modern, progressive woman to possess? On Thursday, Mars provided its customers with an exciting new answer: her shoes, of course. Alongside an announcement of its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong,” the candy company behind M&M’s rolled out a redesign of their beloved mascots. Preparing their “lentils” for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” the characters are now being spotlighted for their “personalities, rather than their gender.” Apparently, that translates to gifting each with a fresh set of new kicks. Green is swapping her white, heeled go-go boots for a “cool, laid-back pair of sneakers,” according to Mars, while Brown (formerly Ms. Brown) will sport kitten heels instead of stilettos. The two female members of the cast, Green and Brown will also be trading in their traditionally competitive relationship to start “throwing sunshine and not shade,” Mars said.
NBC News

The M&M’s are getting a new look to become more ‘inclusive’. People jokingly think they should be hotter.

A makeover for the beloved M&M’s characters has prompted many on social media to call for the return of the previous, more classic "hot" M&Ms. M&M’s parent company, Mars Inc., announced Thursday that the anthropomorphized candy characters will have “more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling.”
Daily Mail

M&Ms go woke! Chocolate giant will trade green M&M character's stilettos for sneakers and end her rivalry with brown M&M in order to reflect 'a more dynamic, progressive world'

The iconic M&M characters - ubiquitous in commercials for the chocolate candies for decades - are getting a makeover that the company claimed Thursday will fit them in a 'more dynamic, progressive world.'. The changes, which will take effect immediately, gives the characters a more modern look to emphasize characters'...
Vox

The M&Ms are different now

So far, 2022 has not been very different from recent years, in that every day America seems to wake to what I can only call immensely bad news. Omicron cases are sweeping the nation, and there doesn’t seem to be a decent plan for that. Britney Spears, the sweet but often suffering patron saint of 2000s pop, is finally free, but now embroiled in a very public feud with her sister. And oh yeah, did you hear, they’re getting rid of the go-go boots on the goddamn green M&M?
mediaite.com

Twitter Users Take a Bite Out of M&M’s Becoming ‘More Inclusive’

Twitter users took a bite out of M&Ms becoming, as a headline in The Hill put it, “more inclusive.”. According to CNN, “the most noticeable change is to the six M&M characters: new shoes.”. “Green has swapped her go-go boots for sneakers. Brown is sporting lower, more sensible...
Popculture

M&Ms Redesigned Candy Characters Has Social Media Weighing in on Dramatic Changes

M&Ms has announced that it's well-known advertisement characters will be undergoing a dramatic change, amid the company's push for more inclusion, and the news has social media users weighing in. In a Thursday press release, the Mars, Incorporated brand shared its plans to "use the power of fun to include everyone, with a goal of increasing the sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025." Among the items on M&Ms list of ways to achieve better inclusion is taking "a fresh, modern take on the looks of our beloved characters and more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling."
KTSA

The M&M characters are getting a redesign

SHANGHAI, CHINA - 2019/02/03: Cartoon figurines of M&M's bean are eye-catching in the store. M&M's world, located on Shanghai Nanjing road, is the fifth flagship store in the world and the first in Asia. M&M's is operated by Mars Retail Group, the world's largest grocer. (Photo by Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Washington Times

M&Ms reboots cartoon mascots as gender-neutral, more inclusive

The cartoon mascots that sell M&M’s in television commercials will now dress and act in more gender-neutral ways, the 80-year-old candymaker announced Thursday. Jane Hwang, global vice president for M&Ms at parent company Mars, told AdWeek that it’s time to minimize traditional gender stereotypes in marketing campaigns for the chocolate candies that feature the characters.
TMZ.com

Voice of Green M&M Applauds Candy's Identity Change

The Green M&M is the best she's ever been, at least that's what the woman who voiced the candy character thinks -- and she says it's time everyone hopped on board with being more open-minded. This week, the candy's parent company announced the M&M characters will undergo a big makeover...
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
