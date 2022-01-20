ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

FWC officer stops impaired driver on Midpoint Bridge

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested for DUI after driving erratically and crashing into the wall of the Midpoint Bridge on Wednesday.

Terri Tracy admitted to taking prescription medication, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. An FWC officer saw Tracy hitting the wall of the Midpoint Bridge and having difficulty staying in the lane.

The officer conducted a traffic stop near Colonial Boulevard and Summerlin Road and noticed signs of impairment from Tracy. FWC officials said Tracy denied drinking but admitted to taking prescription meds.

She was placed under arrest after field sobriety tasks for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to FWC. Officers also found prescription drugs and fentanyl in Tracy’s car.

Tracy was also arrested for possession of fentanyl, a prescription drug without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
