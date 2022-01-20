Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday Friday; soybean futures are 10 to 12 cents lower; wheat is 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday with two-sided action so far. There was a test of the post-harvest highs at $6.17 before trade faded slightly with strong spread action continuing. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand. Export sales rebounded solidly to 1.09 million metric tons (mmt) of old crop, and 105,000 metric tons (mt) of new crop with 247,800 mt sold to unknown for old crop.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO