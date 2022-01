WAYNE, PA — Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced that its Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry recently joined the Board of Directors of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Opens Doors Foundation, which helps families with critically ill or injured children afford their rent or mortgage payments while their children are in treatment. Radian is a longstanding supporter of the Opens Doors Foundation and other charitable causes, and each year backs a range of nonprofits through charitable contributions, a matching gifts program for employees, fundraising drives and community-based volunteer work.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO