ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ed Helms and Randall Park land Peacock series: How to watch, trailer, release date

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ed Helms from “The Office” and Randall Park from “Fresh Off the Boat” are the hosts of a new series coming to Peacock this week. “True Story With Ed & Randall” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Jan. 20. The...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

John Cena plays ‘Peacemaker’ in new HBO Max series: How to watch, premiere date, trailer

Director James Gunn brings the DC Comics character Peacemaker to life, inspiring a new series coming to HBO Max this week. “Peacemaker” premieres on the streaming service Thursday, Jan. 13. Audiences were originally introduced to Peacemaker in Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” and the story of this character is continued through the HBO Max series.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Riggle
Person
Maz Jobrani
Person
Lauren Ash
Person
Randall Park
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Terry Crews
ComicBook

Peacock's Supernatural Academy Trailer Released

The first teaser trailer for the Peacock original animated series Supernatural Academy has arrived. The series, based on author Jaymin Eve's bestselling book series The Supernatural Academy, stars twin sisters Jessa and Mischa. Jessa is a confident and popular girl raised in the supernatural world, while Mischa is an offbeat outsider raised in the human world. The twins meet each other for the first time when their mother reunites them and reveals to Mischa their supernatural heritage. Mischa then joins Jessa at Supernatural Academy. The Peacock YA animated fantasy series will force the sisters to work together to trust one another, while also saving the world.
TV & VIDEOS
Pocket-lint.com

The Boys season 3 release date, how to watch and how to catch up

(Pocket-lint) - Prime Video's adaptation of the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson returns for a third series in June 2022. The Boys season 3 picks up from where the second left off and will introduce several new "supes" for Butcher and the team to take on. Here's...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Park Land#The Office#Americans#Peacock Premium Plus
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘True Story With Ed & Randall’ On Peacock, Where Ed Helms And Randall Park Listen And React To Real People’s Stories

True Story With Ed & Randall is based on an Australian series called True Story With Hamish & Andy, and the premise is the same: Ed Helms and Randall Park sit in smoking jackets and listen to real people tell their very interesting and eventful stories. As the storyteller tells his or her story, parts are reenacted by what can best be described as a roster of comedy all-stars.
FOOTBALL
KTVB

Ed Helms and Randall Park on Embracing Extraordinary People in Peacock's 'True Story' (Exclusive)

Ed Helms and Randall Park are ceding the spotlight in their newest series, Peacock's True Story With Ed and Randall, where they put the spotlight on real-life characters from all walks of life who all have unbelievable tales to tell. The series features as unique of a premise as you'll get for a TV show. Billed as a hybrid scripted-unscripted comedy, True Story covers a gamut of genres. There's the storyteller recollecting their extraordinary real-life story to Helms and Park, which already is intriguing enough, but sprinkled throughout are comedic reenactments starring familiar faces like Adam Pally, Terry Bradshaw, Terry Crews, Rob Riggle, Paul Scheer, Lauren Ash and many more.
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

‘Supernatural Academy’ books inspire a new Peacock animated series: How to watch and stream

“Supernatural Academy” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Jan. 20. The series is an animated adaptation of the best-selling book series “The Supernatural Academy” by Jaymin Eve. The plot revolves around the adventures of sisters marked at birth. One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, confident and popular. The other was raised in the human world, an offbeat outsider.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Sports
epicstream.com

In the Land of Leadale Episode 2 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Where to Watch

Below, you will find everything you need to know about the new Maho Films project. In the Land of Leadale premiered last week, and, in true isekai fashion, it has already transported its main character into a magical world. With less than 7/10 on MyAnimeList, In the Land of Leadale can't boast instant fame, which is to be expected given the tired isekai formula.
COMICS
Gamespot

Moon Knight Trailer, Release Date Revealed For New Marvel Disney Plus Series

A new trailer for Marvel's next TV series, Moon Knight, has been released. Additionally, a release date for the series has been confirmed for Disney+: March 30. The first trailer shows actor Oscar Isaac as the vigilante Marc Spector/Moon Knight, and it provides a good look at the new series. We also get a glimpse at Ethan Hawke's character, who invites Isaac to "embrace the chaos."
TV SERIES
Inverse

Godzilla Apple TV show release date, trailer, plot for the MonsterVerse series

The MonsterVerse franchise is about to enter uncharted territory. The live-action blockbuster series reached the culmination of its first phase in 2021 with the release of Godzilla vs. Kong, a film that not only pitted the franchise’s two central figures against each other but also set them both on new paths. Now the franchise’s owner, Legendary Entertainment, is ready to take its first steps into the post-Godzilla vs. Kong era.
TV SERIES
horrornews.net

Tribeca hit SHAPELESS lands trailer + release date

SHAPELESS. Following its premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the psychological horror/thriller stars Kelly Murtagh (Netflix’s The Lovebirds, The Purge), Jamie Neumann (The Deuce, Lovecraft Country), and Marco Dapper (The Young and the Restless). Ivy, a struggling singer in New Orleans trapped in the hidden underworld of her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy